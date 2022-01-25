Seven Ohio State players make PFF’s top ten returning at each position for 2022

The Ohio State football team didn’t quite reach its goals last season, but that doesn’t mean the future isn’t bright. In fact, despite being one of the youngest teams in all of the FBS, the Buckeyes came within a whisker again of winning the Big Ten and heading to the College Football Playoff. It ended the season on a high note with an all-time classic, Rose Bowl that we’ll be re-living for a long time.

Now we turn our attention to 2022, and most believe Ohio State will be one of the top two teams in the country with all that it has coming back, and all the changes that head coach Ryan Day made to his staff once the regular season ended.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) seems to be on board with that too because it published its best-returning ten players at each position in college football for next season and has a whopping seven OSU players included.

Here are all the Buckeye players PFF’s Anthony Treash believe are among the best ten returning at their respective positions.

No. 1 Returning Wide Receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Treash Says

“Despite having two potential first-round wide receivers depart for the NFL, Ohio State still rosters the best returning player at the position in college football. Shocking, I know.

“Smith-Njigba’s record-breaking Rose Bowl performance — in which he caught 15 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns — helped him to a 91.7 PFF grade this season. Not only is that the best of 2021, but it’s also among the three best by a Power Five wide receiver in the past five years. Smith-Njigba also was the most productive wide receiver in the country this year, recording 4.01 yards per route run. Short-area quickness, ball skills, route-running — Smith-Njigba has it all.”

* Check out the rest of the top ten returning wide receivers.

Story continues

No. 4 Returning Running Back, TreVeyon Henderson

Five keys to Ohio State beating Utah in the Rose Bowl Saturday

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Treash Says

“Henderson was the 2021 class’ top-ranked running back recruit, per 247Sports, and he definitely looked the part. The Buckeye converted 18.6% of his carries into a gain of 10 or more yards — the eighth-highest rate among Power Five running backs. His five 20-plus-yard touchdown runs also tied for second among that group.”

* Check out the rest of the top ten returning running backs.

No. 4 Returning Quarterback, C.J. Stroud

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named semifinalist for Maxwell Award

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls an audible against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What Treash Says

“While Stroud was blessed with one of the best ecosystems in the country and had his fair share of inconsistencies in 2021, he still finished with a 91.8 passing grade for the season, ranking fourth in the FBS. He battled a shoulder injury through his first three starts, which hurt his accuracy and caused him to sit out against Akron in Week 4. Stroud then returned in Week 5 and was sharp the rest of the way.

“He earned an 89.0-plus PFF grade in five of his last nine starts and posted the highest rate of accurate passes in that span. The first-time starting quarterback did an excellent job of evading sacks when under duress, leading to the ninth-lowest pressure to sack conversion rate in the FBS (10.8%).

“It was a little bit easy for Stroud, given all the open throws created for him, but he did show immense growth as the season progressed when moving off his first read.”

* Check out the rest of the top ten returning quarterbacks.

No. 7 Returning Edge Defender, Zach Harrison

Ohio State defensive starter hints at return for 2022 | Buckeyes Wire

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9)celebrates the sack during the first quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What Treash Says

“Despite his low sack total, Harrison has put up some top-level numbers as a part of the Buckeyes pass rush over the last couple of seasons. Since 2020, the 6-foot-6, 272-pound edge defender has earned a 90.5 pass-rush grade and 19.4% pass-rush win rate.

“While the 2019 five-star recruit has the physical tools, the consistency is sorely lacking. He recorded zero pressures in two of his final four games and produced just two or fewer pressures in 11 of his 19 career games.”

* Check out the rest of the top ten returning edge defenders.

No. 5 Returning Interior Offensive Lineman, Luke Wypler

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Treash Says

“Wypler was one of the top interior offensive line recruits during the 2020 cycle, and the former four-star looks like the real deal. He was one of the 15 highest-graded centers in the FBS in his first season as a starter for the Buckeyes in 2021. Wypler ranked top 10 in both negatively graded run-block rate and pressure rate allowed. Playing that crisp as an underclassman at the Power Five level is rare to see. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound center’s strength, athleticism and promising production should enable him to play at a high level in 2022.”

* Check out the rest of the top ten returning interior offensive linemen.

No. 3 Returning Offensive Tackle - Dawand Jones

Ohio State football offensive tackle Dawand Jones makes NFL decision

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Treash Says

“Jones is a monstrous right tackle at 6-foot-8 and 360 pounds with a 7-foot-5 wingspan. The 2019 three-star recruit — who also received several Division I basketball offers — earned a 90.6 run-blocking grade in 2021 — the fourth-highest mark among Power Five tackles. His size and strength helped him tie for fifth in big-time run blocks among Power Five tackles, too. Jones’ pass-protection wasn’t quite as good, but it was still solid, as he held his competition to less than one pressure per game on average.”

* Check out the rest of the top ten returning offensive tackles.

No. 6 Returning Offensive Tackle - Paris Johnson, Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) blocks Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Jordan Williams (59) during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Treash Says

“Johnson will be moving back to tackle in 2022 after spending his debut starting season at right guard as a sophomore in 2021. Despite not playing his natural position at tackle, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound five-star recruit earned a 79.1 PFF grade that ranked 16th among Power Five guards. From Week 4 on, Johnson posted an 83.5 PFF grade that ranked seventh. He was third in run-blocking grade and allowed just five pressures — none of which were a sack or a hit — over that nine-game span.”

* Check out the rest of the top ten returning offensive tackles.

[listicle id=72205]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1