Seven Ohio State football players graduate on Sunday
We often forget about the student part of student-athlete until we get news like what we received on Sunday. That’s because seven current Ohio State football players, the same ones we cheer for every Saturday, achieved one of the most significant life achievements by receiving their college degrees.
All told, 49 current and former Ohio State athletes walked across the stage in the Schottenstein Center at 2 p.m. Sunday during the 2022 fall commencement. Seven players from the current team that’s in the middle of preparing for the matchup with Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal, along with one former Buckeye were a part of all of the festivities.
Here’s a look at all eight current and former Ohio State football players that can frame and hang their degrees from THE Ohio State University after this weekend.
Kamryn Babb, Wide Receiver
Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb (0) sings “Carmen Ohio” following the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Babb scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Degree Completed
Master’s in Kinesiology (former undergraduate degree in communication)
Adrien Clark, Offensive Lineman, (Degree Completion Program) Played from 2000-2003
Adrien Clark, Ohio State
Degree Completed
African American and African Studies
Marcus Crowley, Running Back
Nov 9, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Marcus Crowley (24) runs against the Maryland Terrapins during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Degree Completed
Human Development and Family Services
Tyler Friday, Defensive End
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyler Friday (54) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Degree Completed
Communications
Zach Harrison, Defensive End
Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Degree Completed
Criminology
Ronnie Hickman, Safety
Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) celebrates making the tackle for loss on Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner (not pictured) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Degree Completed
Human Development and Family Services
Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Degree Completed
Journalism
Ryan Smith, Offensive Lineman
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Ben Christman (71) runs beside Ryan Smith (60) during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Degree Completed
Sport Industry
