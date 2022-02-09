Seven Ohio State football players invited to 2022 NFL combine

If you blinked, it’s time to refocus your eyes. The college football season is over, the Super Bowl is this weekend, and that means the 2022 NFL draft will be here before you know it.

And if we’re talking about the highest level of American football, it almost always includes the Ohio State Buckeyes. OSU takes a backseat to no one when it comes to putting players in the NFL, and the parade of first-rounders that come across the stage.

It’s no different this year. There are a couple of former Buckeyes that have a good shot at going in the first round, but the middle to late rounds will be deep as well. As such, seven former Ohio State players have been invited to this year’s NFL combine that will take place March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Here are all seven players that will be poked, prodded, and quizzed out in Indy.

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle

Ohio State's Garrett, Petit-Frere among four opting out of Rose Bowl

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) waits for officials to review a play during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: Columbus Dispatch

Player Card

Class | Super Senior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 300-pounds

Hometown | Las Vegas, NV

Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman

Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford awarded 'Block 0' jersey

Oct. 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Class | Super Senior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 320-pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, OH

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

DISPATCH: Chris Olave confirms he will not play in the Rose Bowl

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Class | Senior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inches, 188-pounds

Hometown | San Marcos, CA

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Lineman

Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, here celebrating with fans after a win over Michigan in 2019, will serve as a public spokesman for a Tampa technology startup. Credit: Columbus Dispatch

Player Card

Class | Junior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches, 315-pounds

Hometown | Tampa, FL

Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) celebrates the first down catch in the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Class | Senior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches, 250-pounds

Hometown | Lindenhurst, NY

Tyreke Smith, Defensive End

WATCH: Ohio State drops hype video for defensive end Tyreke Smith

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) celebrates after tackling Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Class | Senior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 265-pounds

Hometown | Cleveland, OH

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

Player Card

Class | Junior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 192-pounds

Hometown | Austin, TX

