Construction work on SoFi Stadium has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic and is nearing completion, but the number of infected workers has continued to rise.

In emails obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Turner-AECOM Hunt, the group overseeing the construction of the new home of the Rams and Chargers, said that seven more workers tested positive for COVID-19. Those workers were last on the construction site between June 15 and June 24 and were working in three different areas of the project.

Per the Times, that brings the total number of workers who have been infected to 25. The email said that one worker was asymptomatic, two were experiencing mild symptoms and made no mention of the condition of the other four.

Developers said on Wednesday that the stadium is 97 percent completed, including the installation of the largest stadium videoboard. The first football game currently scheduled for the building is a preseason matchup between the co-tenants on August 22 with the Chargers serving as the home team, but the preseason schedule may change after the NFL cut the total number of games in half this week.

Seven more SoFi Stadium workers test positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk