Seven minutes that ended Brentwood football's season in crushing fashion in the TSSAA state semifinals

BRENTWOOD - A disastrous seven-minute span destroyed Brentwood's hopes of extending a perfect season Friday night in the Class 6A TSSAA football state playoff semifinals against visiting Houston.

The Bruins allowed Houston to score two touchdowns in the final 25 seconds of the third quarter and another 6:15 in to the fourth quarter en route to a 28-0 loss.

It spoiled Brentwood's hopes of returning the state championship game for the third time since winning the title in 2002. The Bruins (13-1) were runners-up in 2020.

"Right there was a huge swing for us; we just couldn't get a stop and they made a couple of plays," Brentwood coach Clint Finch said. "I don't have a good answer for what happened there. Our defense kept us in this thing all night. We just couldn't find a way to put points on the board."

Houston (12-2), which extended its win streak to 11 games, was clinging to a 6-0 lead when junior quarterback Chandler Day tossed a 59-yard pass to Owen Waggener at the Brentwood 9 and Damon Sisa scored on a 1-yard run two plays later.

Brentwood quarterback Baylor Hayes, who went over 2,000 passing yards on the season last week, then threw an interception on the first play of the Bruins' next possession at the 20 yard line and Sisa scored from 4 yards out two plays later.

On Houston's first possession of the fourth quarter Day tossed a 25-yard pass to Shawne Jones at the Brentwood 32. Later in the drive Sisa scored his third touchdown from 5 yards out.

Day scored Houston's first touchdown on a 34-yard pass to Andre Allen in the first quarter. Day said he was determined to show off his talents, especially to fans who came to see Hayes, who has received eight college scholarship offers.

Brentwood's Baylor Hayes (10) looks to pass against Houston during the first quarter of a Class 6A semifinal game at Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

"It definitely made me play with a chip on my shoulder," Day said. "I knew they all came to see (Hayes) and he's a great athlete. He did a great job. We just happened to get the best of him today."

Houston's defense kept pressure on Hayes throughout the game. He was sacked six times while completing 9-of-21 passes for 58 yards.

"I'm proud of our team; we had a hell of a year and today we sadly met our match," said Hayes, who transferred from Florida for this season. "I couldn't have asked for a better senior year. Coming in I didn't know what to expect and these people changed my life for the better."

Finch said he did not expect Houston's defense to be able to get to Hayes as often as it did and prevent him from getting the Bruins' offense in gear.

"I thought we would hold up better than we did," Finch said. "They were able to man us up on the backend, they were able to bring a lot of pressure and we couldn't adjust to it."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football playoffs: Brentwood, Baylor Hayes fall to Houston