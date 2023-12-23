Seven mid-year enrollees begin practice ahead of Alamo Bowl

Dec. 22—Oklahoma had 27 players from the 2024 class make their commitments official on Wednesday, but some are already getting a head start.

Last season four freshmen, including Norman North's Chapman McKown, joined the Sooners in preparation for the Cheez-It Bowl. This year, seven will put on the OU practice gear for the first time ahead of the Alamo Bowl against Arizona.

According to NCAA rules, mid-year enrollees are permitted to practice with their team ahead of the bowl game and can even suit up for the game although they can't play.

Of the seven that are practicing with the team, five are on the defensive side of the ball. Eli Bowen, a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the brother of Sooners' standout freshman Peyton Bowen, is practicing alongside fellow freshman defensive back Jaydan Hardy.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and Carl Albert running back Xavier Robinson are also be practicing ahead of the Alamo Bowl.

The list of mid-year enrollees from the 2024 class has not yet been finalized but all seven of the freshmen practicing this week are expected to go through spring practices.

The Sooners are scheduled to arrive in San Antonio on Dec. 24, while the Wildcats will be arriving a day earlier.

Few changes on Wildcats' depth chart — Unlike the Sooners, there were very little unknowns when it came to Arizona's depth chart ahead of the Alamo Bowl.

The Wildcats have had players announce they were entering the transfer portal after the season, but only one starter is expected to miss the bowl game. Left tackle Jordan Morgan will miss the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The depth chart the Wildcats released this week lists redshirt sophomore Joseph Borjon as the starting left tackle. Morgan allowed just two sacks in 287 snaps this season.

Borjon started two games for the Wildcats at right tackle this season.

The Sooners' depth chart has not yet been released.

