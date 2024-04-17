Seven MHS athletes sign to continue their athletic careers at the next level

Apr. 16—MORGANTOWN — With less than a month left in the 2023-24 school year, seven Morgantown High student-athletes secured the next step in their academic and athletic careers.

The seven Mohigans represent four sports at MHS and have all played a vital role on their respective teams.

Braden Bellamy and Sasha Hunter will head to West Liberty University to run track. Jaylon Hill is headed to Seton Hill University to join the football program. His MHS teammate, Ryan Principe will head north to Grove City College and will be joined by Caleb Nutter, who will play football and baseball for the Pioneers. Landon Bradley will mirror Nutter at Waynesburg University as a member of both the football and baseball programs. Finally, Sam Pacyna is set to join the Mount Union soccer team in Alliance, Oh. in the fall.

After battling an injury during his junior season, Bellamy says having the chance to sprint in college means the world to him. He will run the 100-and 200-meter events.

"I wasn't able to reach my full potential last year so being able to come out this year feels good, " he said. "After visiting West Liberty I realized it was a perfect fit. The coach is great, which was one of the most-important things for me. I wouldn't want to have ended up anywhere else."

His fellow MHS track and field sprinter, Hunter, will also be joining the team at WLU as a sprinter and echoed Bellamy's thoughts of her future home.

"What made it stand out was the environment and coaching staff, " Hunter said. "They were very hands-on throughout the recruiting process and my visit was amazing."

The first of the four football signings, Hill will matriculate to Seton Hill to play linebacker.

"They welcomed me with open arms on my visit and it felt like home, " he said. "Being at Morgantown High has prepared me for what's ahead. I will go in from day one and work hard and do what I can to earn my spot."

Bradley will make the short trip north on I-79 to Waynesburg for both football and baseball. He will be a punter in the fall and is eager to see where he will fit in on the diamond in the spring.

"I was looking at some different schools but after touring Waynesburg a few times I knew it felt like home, " Bradley said. "Being able to play two sports was one of the main reasons I went there and being able to have members of the team who are there already from our area is something I look forward to also."

Nutter will also have the chance to be a two-sport athlete at Grove City College on the gridiron and the diamond.

"I fell in love with Grove City from day one, " Nutter said. "The coaches were consistent with me and on my visit, I loved the campus ; it was beautiful. I talked to both programs when I went on my football visit and I am so happy to be able to play both of the sports I love in college."

He will be joined by his teammate at MHS, Ryan Principe, who will join the Pioneers in the fall as well.

"It was a long process for me but Grove City has a great education and football program, " Principe said. "It's also going to help me grow in my faith a little, too, with the background of the school. I'm glad that Caleb will be coming with me—I love that guy."

Finally, 2022 state champion and former first-team all-state center-back Pacyna etched his name to join the University of Mount Union soccer program.

"I went on a tour after the coach reached out to me and everything about it stood out to me, " he said. "The facilities are all new and nice, the campus is great, the coaching staff is fitting. The school cares about you being a student as well as an athlete."

