Seven local players earn All-State softball honors

Jun. 20—The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS) announced its All-State softball teams for the 2024 season.

Sidney senior pitcher Ava Cirigliano highlighted the local selections by being named to the Class B First Team.

Also earning First Team honors in Class C was Bainbridge-Guilford senior pitcher Gabriella Cuozzo. Her teammate freshman shortstop Allessandra Cafasso was named to the Third Team.

Earning Fourth Team honors in Class C were Delhi senior pitcher Alli Ferrara and Cooperstown sophomore catcher Katie Crippen.

In Class D, Edmeston/Morris junior pitcher Hannah Wist and Richfield Springs sophomore pitcher Sophia Spencer were each named to the Second Team.

The Oneonta Outlaws cruised to a 14-4 win over the Glens Falls Dragons in eight innings Wednesday at home.

The Outlaws jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead and added on from there with two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, five in the sixth and two in each of the seventh and eighth innings.

Brody Raleigh tripled, doubled, drove in two and scored twice, Marco Mueses went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Ethan Glossa and Colton Harrison each tallied two hits in the win.

Daniel Mateffy was the winning pitcher, striking out five over six scoreless innings while Daniel Bello and Joel Hayner each threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

The Outlaws improve to 9-7 and will visit the Boonville Lumberjacks Friday before hosting the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs Saturday.