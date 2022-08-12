Seven key 49ers players to watch in preseason opener vs. Packers

Key 49ers to keep an eye on in preseason opener vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are set to face the Green Bay Packers in their first preseason contest and there are a few key players to keep an eye on.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has already shared his plans to have the team’s star players get a little playing time on Friday as well as in the third preseason game in Houston.

The focus will be on Trey Lance as he starts his journey as the starting quarterback of the 49ers, but the head coach doesn’t plan on keeping the young quarterback or any of his star players on the field for long.

After Lance’s night is done, there are several other players to watch as the team prepares for Week 1 of the regular season and we have a list of seven as a start.

WR Danny Gray

Gray is the speed element that has been missing from the 49ers' wide receivers corps since Marquise Goodwin was on the team. The SMU product has shown his playmaking ability in practice, but not consistently.

How Gray reacts in his first NFL contest could show the potential he will have to spread the field for the offense once Week 1 rolls around.

RB Trey Sermon

Sermon had a challenging rookie season only carrying the ball 41 times for 167 yards after being drafted by the club in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product has put on muscle weight during the off-season while training with Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook.

The second-year running back has already been turning heads at 49ers training camp with much less hesitation running through the gaps at the line of scrimmage. What Sermon shows on Friday night could be a preview of what’s to come for the ball carrier in 2022.

RB Ty Davis-Price

The rookie running back has been getting more reps as training camp has progressed and has even had some playing time with the first team. At six-foot-one Davis-Price is one of the team’s bigger backs who could end up being used in third down and/or goal line situations.

How Davis-Price plays on Friday night could set him up for his job duties once the regular season starts.

OL Spencer Burford

The right guard has seen a lot of time with the first team in training camp which is sign the coaching staff has liked what they have seen. Facing the 49ers' defensive front in practice could bode well for Burford who will be very prepared going forward because of it.

How Burford plays facing the Packers' defense can further clarify if he is ready to be one of the key forces in protecting the team's investment in Lance this season.

Both sophomore defensive backs were thrown into the fire during their rookie campaigns. Lenoir started his first NFL season strong but then saw challenges as the year progressed. Thomas started out a little behind after sitting out of the 2020 season as a COVID-19 opt-out.

The team signed Charvarius Ward during the offseason and the press corner is set to start opposite of Emmanuel Moseley in Week 1. Both Lenoir and Thomas have a chance to compete for the nickel back position and Friday night is their first real chance to show they could handle the job.

DL Drake Jackson

Several veterans in the defensive line room have been very complimentary of the rookie pass rusher’s talent and physical abilities. Jackson has been showing steady improvement in training camp and has been seen getting pressure in the backfield.

Finally able to fully tackle, Jackson will have a chance to show what consistent coaching can help him accomplish. Most likely to be used as a rotational player in his rookie season, Friday's contest is the first step in Jackson making a case for more playing time.

