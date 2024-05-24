Seven incoming Rutgers wrestlers are top 25 in their weight class

This incoming class of freshmen for Rutgers wrestling is absolutely loaded and might represent the best class in program history.

Head coach Scott Goodale managed to land seven incoming Rutgers wrestlers who nationally are ranked top-25 in their respective weight class. That is a seriously good haul for Goodale and his staff.

For those who don’t follow wrestling recruiting closely, the clearest comparison would be that Goodale has landed seven (if not eight) incoming freshmen who would be four-star recruits in the football world. That’s some impressive recruiting.

MatScouts ranks Rutgers with five freshmen ranked in the top 55 of all recruits, regardless of weight class. Individually, four of the verbals are top-10 nationally in their weight class.

Seven of the eight are among the top-200 recruits in the nation. This is a top-tier Big Ten recruiting class:

Rutgers is coming off a season where they had two All-Americans. They finished the season 12-5 (4-4 Big Ten) and with an impressive 6-3 record at home.

All five of their losses on the season were against ranked opponents.

