Seven golfers to watch for at the Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) –All eyes in the golf world will be on Muirfield Village Golf Club this week as most of the world’s best compete in the Memorial Tournament.

The 49th edition of the competition founded by Jack Nicklaus is a designated “Signature” event on the PGA Tour, which means the smaller field is limited to the best of the best.

All but one of the top 10 players in the World Golf rankings will be at Muirfield (No. 7 golfer Jon Rahm competes on the LIV Golf tour). The list of 73 players also includes past major champions and prior winners of the Memorial Tournament. Here’s a look at seven golfers to watch this week in Dublin.

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 19: Viktor Hovland (NOR) walks to the green at the 18th hole during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The defending champion of the Memorial Tournament will try to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods to win back-to-back titles at Muirfield. Viktor Hovland won last year’s FedEx Cup and hopes to build off the momentum from his third-place finish at the PGA Championship at Valhalla a couple of weeks ago.

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland approaches the 18th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada on Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy is no stranger to success in Dublin. While he’s yet to win the Memorial, McIlroy has finished in the top ten five times in 12 starts. And the third-best golfer in the world is getting hot at the right time entering this U.S. Open tuneup. McIlroy has three top-five finishes in the last four starts, including wins at the Zurich Classic and Wells Fargo Championship.

Collin Morikawa (United States)

FORT WORTH, TX – MAY 26: Collin Morikawa (USA) hits from the 9th tee during the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 26, 2024 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa has been one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour this season with five top-10 finishes in 13 starts. After starting the year ranked 13th, the two-time major winner has moved to No. 8 in the world after strong back-to-back performances at the PGA Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge. This week marks his fifth start at the Memorial, where he finished as a runner-up in 2021 after a playoff loss to Patrick Cantlay.

Xander Schauffele (United States)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 19: Xander Schauffele of the United States celebrates after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America via Getty Images )

Xander Schauffele hasn’t played since winning his first major at the PGA Championship several weeks ago. But a well rested Schauffele could prove dangerous at Muirfield. The 30-year-old set a record when he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy at Valhalla, going 21 under par for the weekend. Ranked No. 2 in the world, Schauffele is also one of two Olympic gold medalists in the field (the other being England’s Justin Rose). Schauffele’s best finish at the Memorial was 11th in 2021.

Scottie Scheffler (United States)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – MAY 26: Scottie Scheffler of the United States acknowledges fans after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 26, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world no longer has to deal with the distraction of getting arrested at the PGA Championship. After charges were dropped, Scottie Scheffler can focus on golf. The two-time Masters champion has yet to win at the Memorial, finishing third in his last two starts at Muirfield. And with the U.S. Open approaching, Scheffler looks to gain momentum heading into Pinehurst.

Billy Horschel (United States)

FORT WORTH, TX – MAY 26: Billy Horschel (USA) hits from the 12th tee during the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 26, 2024 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Billy Horschel has seen the best of times and the worst of times at Muirfield. The 37-year-old won in 2022 only to miss the cut after shooting 12-over 84 the following year. But Horschel seems to have returned to top form, with four top-10 finishes, including a win at the Corales Puntacana Championship in April and an eighth-place result at the PGA Championship.

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 17: Ludvig Åberg reads his tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday, May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Ranked sixth in the world, Ludvig Aberg turned heads when he finished second at the Masters this year. At 24, he’s a rising star in the golf world and only turned pro last season, winning at the RSM Classic in November. Aberg has five top-10 finishes but missed the cut in his last start, which came at the PGA Championship. Aberg is making his first start at the Memorial.

