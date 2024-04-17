Seven Glenwood Gators sign to the next level

(PHENIX CITY) WRBL – Glenwood School hosted a signing for seven student athletes across multiple sports. Three football players signed to the next level; Wesley Graham signed to Samford University, Camden White signed to Huntingdon College, and Makah Abrams signed to Eastern Kentucky University.

There were also multiple signees from other sports. In Girls Basketball, Takayla Davis signed to the University of Fort Lauderdale. Davis was also the AISA Girls Basketball player of the year in 2024. Courtney Niles signed to CVCC on a softball scholarship. Tucker Mims signed to Point University for Soccer. And Camdyn White signed to Columbus State University for Cheerleading.

Congrats to all of the signees on making it to the next level.

