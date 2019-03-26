Seven Giants prospects who could reach major leagues in 2019 season originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Giants' 2019 roster is still full of veterans who fans have watched for years. Look around and you'll see the likes of Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Joe Panik and more.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But there's a youth revolution that's taking shape with an improved farm system.

The San Jose Giants will be the most prospect-loaded team in the system with catcher Joey Bart leading the way, though there's still plenty of names to know that are more major-league ready.

Some names on this list made their MLB debuts in 2018, while others would reach the milestone this season.

VIEW THE GALLERY HERE