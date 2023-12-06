Seven games at Norm Stewart Classic to watch

Rock Bridge's Jayda Porter (35) shoots over the arms of Hickman's Addie Schultz (44) during the Bruins' 54-52 win over the Kewpies on January 26, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Starting Dec. 7, the 16th annual Norm Stewart Classic will tip off at Mizzou Arena. 33 boys and 18 girls teams will participate in the three-day event that runs through Dec. 9, including seven high schools coming from out of state. Here are seven intriguing games to watch within this year's Norm Stewart Classic.

Battle vs. Fayette (Boys). Dec. 7 at 9 pm

Within Class 6, District 7, the two teams with the most wins are Battle (4) and Rock Bridge (3). The Spartans, coming off a district title last season where they defeated both the Bruins and Hickman, are off to an excellent start that included going undefeated in the People’s Bank and Trust Invitational at Troy Buchanan. Battle will take on a Fayette team in search of its first win after starting 0-2.

Battle's Vernell Holt hugs Rock Bridge's Brady Bowers after the Class 6 District 7 championship game on March 6, 2023, at Hickman High School.

Player to Watch: Vernell Holt (Battle): The Spartans return one of their key pieces from last year's squad in Vernell Holt. Last season, Holt collected 1st team all-county, district, and Central Missouri Media Honors.

Rock Bridge vs. Park Hill South (Girls)

Rock Bridge’s girls are off to a 3-2 start, but with plenty of talent, they are looking to capture their fifth straight 20-plus win season under head coach Jill Nagel. The Bruins are coming off a 58-57 double-overtime loss to Kickapoo, which is undefeated. The Bruins opponent Park Hill South is 1-1. The Panthers are the reigning state champions, meaning this is one of the premiere matchups of the classic.

Rock Bridge's Jayda Porter (35) battles the Quincy Notre Dame defense during the Sophie Cunningham Classic on Dec. 4, 2022, at Columbia, Mo.

Player to Watch: Jayda Porter (Rock Bridge). One of the best players in the state, Porter is coming off a freshman campaign averaging 14 points, and eight rebounds while earning all-state honors. The 6-foot-4 center is dominant on both ends of the floor.

Hickman vs. Grain Valley (Girls). Dec. 8 at 11:30 am

On Tuesday, Hickman defeated Smith-Cotton 76-35. The Kewpies will take on a tough Grain Valley team that came up a game short in last season's district tournament against Rock Bridge. Grain Valley is off to a perfect start this season by defeating Ruskin, Raymore-Pecuilar, and Lee's Summitt in the Winnetonka Invitational before collecting its fourth win against Fort Osage on Monday.

Player to Watch: Addison Carr (Hickman): The Kewpies possess a talented roster that included Ashtyn Klusmeyer and Jayda Griffith, but another player that is a key contributor is 6-foot-6 Addison Carr who transferred from California, Mo. for the 2023-24 season.

North Shelby vs. Higbee (Boys). Dec. 7 at noon.

It wouldn’t be fitting to have the Norm Stewart Classic without Stewart’s hometown school in the event. Stewart graduated from North Shelby in 1952 before playing for the University of Missouri. North Shelby dropped its first two games against Marion County and Scotland before beating Brookfield 63-48 on Nov. 29. Higbee, on the other hand, is off to a hot start, beating Southwest (Livingston County), Linn County and Northwestern (Mendon) by a combined score of 258-109, before falling to Brunswick on Saturday.

Player to Watch: Jackson Hudson (Higbee). It will be interesting to see how many points Jackson Hudson will score against North Shelby. Earlier this season, he tallied a 30-point game on Nov. 30.

Tolton vs. Lyon County (Kentucky). Dec. 9 at 7:30 pm.

As expected, Tolton has fielded another talented team and is searching for its third straight 20-win season under head coach Jeremy Osborne. The Trailblazers are looking to pick up their second win of the season as it prepares to face Lyon County. The visitors from Eddyville, Kentucky are 2-0, including a 100-point game on Nov. 28.

Player to Watch: Zay Wilson (Tolton). Zay Wilson was one of the key contributors as Tolton almost came back against Webster Groves on Dec. 1. He tallied double-digit scoring totals as one of the starting guards.

Tolton vs. Meadville (Girls). Dec. 7 at 1:30 pm.

Tolton is off to an up and down start to begin the 2023-24 season. The Trailblazers began their season with four straight road games. They lost to Eldon and Incarnate Word Academy by a combined score of 89-155. Thursday will perhaps be the biggest test for new head coach Aqua Bradley. Tolton will face off against Meadville, which last season went a perfect 31-0 while claiming the Class 1 State Title. The last time the Lady Eagles lost a game came on Feb. 24, 2022.

Player to Watch: Simone Walker (Tolton): The Trailblazers possess a talented freshman in Simone Walker. In her first two games for the Trailblazers, the 6-foot-2 forward recorded two double-doubles of 14 points and 13 rebounds followed by 15 more points and 16 boards.

Vashon vs. Oak Park (Boys). Dec. 9 at 6 pm.

The second of the seven matchups you need to see, that doesn’t include Boone County teams. Vashon’s boys team has won six out of the last eight state titles, including beating Tolton 49-45 on its way to its most recent one. This season, the Wolverines are off to a 3-1 start. Oak Park comes into Columbia with a 3-0 record with every game being a couple-digit victory after going 26-3 last season.

Player to Watch: Trey Williams (Vashon). The Wolverines feature a talented guard in Trey Williams. The 5-foot-11 point guard currently holds offers from Illinois-Chicago, Louisiana Monroe, Missouri, Mississippi, St. Louis, Southeast Missouri State, and VCU.

