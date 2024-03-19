Seven fresh ways to wear a floral dress

Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Loewe

Floral dress season has been declared open, with a bunch of celebrities – Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Pamela Anderson – being the first to show their new takes on the look.

The appeal of the floral had started to wilt in recent seasons; last year a spokesman for John Lewis attempted to kill them off. But, as the hardy perennial of fashion prints, florals are back for 2024.

So how to make an item that is everywhere feel truly fresh? There were plenty of new takes to consider in the spring catwalk collections, spanning graphic patchworks at Chanel and scaled-up single stems at Alexander McQueen. These ideas have been translated on the high street – this spring you can find original illustrated prints and quirky graphics, or opt for something beyond a print, with a 3D embellishment, or a floral brocade.

Alexander McQueen - Getty Images

Choosing a dress that depicts a specific flower, rather than an ambiguous ditsy, can make your outfit appear more expensive – you want the look to echo a luxurious delivery from Flowerbx rather than a cheap bunch picked up at a petrol station.

Kitri designer Haeni Kim advises shoppers to look for dresses that “keep floral prints unexpected with the playful use of silhouette, colour and fabric”.

“We look a lot to vintage garments and images for floral inspiration,” she says. “It’s a great way to start as they lend a sense of timelessness to the prints.” Her upsized tulips are set to be the top pick this year. “We play with scale, proportion and colour to give it a twist,” she adds.

Loewe - Getty Images

Chanel - Getty Images

At Albaray, founder Karen Peacock worked with the floral artist Wilder & Wren to develop an original wildflower design. “The prints are authentic and have an organic look which creates a fresh take on florals for the new season,” she notes. Silhouettes this year are generally more structured, in crisp linen and cotton-blend fabrics “to stop dresses from being too floaty”.

Whether it’s the specific print you select, or the way that you style it up, here are seven ideas to make any floral dress outfit feel new this year.

The blur

Gwyneth Paltrow’s abstract hydrangea dress is speckly, yet specific. Many of the cheaper floral dresses that flood the high street annually are printed with ditsy florals – this blur print is effective because the blooms are still distinguishable. Paltrow’s structured silhouette also holds the soft-focus print well. Paltrow is posing with author Nicole Avant, who has opted for a graphic floral maxi dress.

Floral haze: Gwyneth Paltrow - Getty Images

The shirt dress

The cut that makes any floral print look office-friendly is the shirt dress. The crisp collar and nipped waist on Natalie Portman’s recent Dior dress sharpen it up – but it still looks so pretty that she could wear it out for lunch with friends.

Cinch it in: Natalie Portman - Getty Images

The prom dress

Strapless prom dresses are set for a summer revival and look particularly vintage-tinged when rendered in florals. Reese Witherspoon added a red cardigan to her look later in the day.

Décolletage: Reese Witherspoon - Getty Images

Say no to trainers

The floral dress and trainers combination is a tried and tested one – but an easy update anyone could make would be to swap their Sambas for Mary Janes or ballet flats this spring. Kelly Rutherford picked an Erdem midi with a monochromatic print, meaning she could wear polished black accessories.

Pumps please: Kelly Rutherford - Getty Images

Try blooms on blooms

Rather than layering a denim jacket over your floral dress this year, why not add another floral piece? Vogue editor Anna Wintour wore a khaki trench coat, which was embroidered with more florals on the sleeves and hemline, over another floral dress.

Double up: Anna Wintour - Getty Images

Graphic effects

The single-stem motif looks dramatic and feels particularly different to other prints on the high street. Serena Williams wears a knitted intarsia floral dress by Balmain, with a monochrome rose as the focal point.

Modernise: Serena Williams - Getty Images

The glam floral

A floral dress doesn’t have to involve a print. Pamela Anderson’s Oscar de la Renta gown features sequinned petals – on the high street Sister Jane has the best jewel encrusted and rich brocade options, allowing you to take the floral mood from day to night.

Dazzle: Pamela Anderson - Getty Images

Eight of the best floral dresses to buy

Araminta dress, £195, Kitri; Brocade dress, £139, Sister Jane

Araminta dress, £195, Kitri; Brocade dress, £139, Sister Jane

Shirt dress, £895, Erdem; Lena dress, £550, Bernadette

Shirt dress, £895, Erdem; Lena dress, £550, Bernadette

Cap sleeve dress, £195, Me + Em; Pressed flower maxi dress, £110, Albaray

Cap sleeve dress, £195, Me + Em; Pressed flower maxi dress, £110, Albaray

Floral dress, £45, Marks & Spencer; Jacquard dress, £218, Ganni

Floral dress, £45, Marks & Spencer; Jacquard dress, £218, Ganni