Seven NBA free agents Warriors could pursue on minimum-salary contract

The Warriors wrapped up Day 2 of NBA free agency in fascinating fashion, agreeing to a three-year, $15 million contract with center Kevon Looney on Monday.

While the price was well worth it -- Looney was a key contributor during the Warriors' NBA Finals run this past season -- it left the team with just $12 million to fill out its roster. That's because D'Angelo Russell's reported four-year, $117 million agreement in the sign-and-trade with the Nets triggered a hard cap.

So, the Warriors, whose roster stands at just 11 players either under contract and reportedly in agreement, have just the veteran's minimum to entice free agents.

With that in mind, here are seven free agents the Warriors could pursue.

Tyson Chandler

The 18-year veteran center bolstered the Los Angeles Lakers' defense when he signed with his hometown team in the middle of the season, turning down an opportunity to join the Warriors, who had a battered frontcourt at the time.

While Chandler, 36, opted against Golden State after the Phoenix Suns waived him eight months ago, he'd be a welcomed addition to the Warriors' young frontcourt, and could provide a positive locker-room presence.

Kosta Koufos

Despite playing in just 42 games for the Kings last season, Koufas was a positive force in Sacramento's locker room. On the court, he's a starting-caliber big man who could help the Warriors' defensive shortcomings.

With Damian Jones and 18-year-old Alen Smailagic the only big men currently on the roster, 30-year-old Koufas could simultaneously mentor Golden State's frontcourt core while providing quality minutes at the right price.

Some Warriors fans might cringe at the notion, but Pachulia would enter the Warriors' locker room with instant credibility. He helped Golden State win back-to-back NBA championships while starting 127 games in his two-year stint.

Pachulia, 35, also has one attribute that most of the free-agent crop doesn't: He'd seamlessly fit into the Warriors' system.

Last month during the NBA Finals, McCaw expressed some remorse over spurning the Warriors early in the season, saying he'd do things differently in his current state of mind.

After not signing a two-year, $5 million contract to stay in the Bay, McCaw bounced around the league, playing a brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers before signing with the Toronto Raptors. He averaged just 2.7 points in 13.2 minutes per regular-season game in Toronto, though, and that playing time dropped to just 4.4 minutes per game in the playoffs.

Still, McCaw knows coach Steve Kerr's system, and the 23-year-old can provide defense, along with a chip on his shoulder, at a reasonable price. The only question: Would the Warriors take him back after all that's happened?

Monroe is just 29, but he's years removed from his days as a dominant force in Detroit. However, he showed signs of promise this past season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 65.2 percent from the field in the 76ers' last three regular-season games. He also played in 10 playoff games for Philadelphia in a limited role.

With the Warriors' backcourt responsible for much of the scoring burden, Monroe could provide a veteran inside presence at a low price.

Wilson Chandler

Alfonzo McKinnie is the only small forward currently on the Warriors' roster, so Chandler could help spell some minutes. The 32-year-old averaged 6 points in 51 games between the 76ers and the Clippers last season, shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the season that the team will look to develop a younger roster. With Chandler in the fold, Golden State could accomplish that mandate while having a capable veteran help with the process.

Nenê

The 7-foot Brazilian declined his $3.8 million player option with the Rockets on Sunday, giving the free-agent market a 17-year veteran big man.

Nene averaged 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game as a backup center last season, but with the Warriors' young frontcourt, he'd surely provide a positive locker-room presence on a team that could use it.