Seven former Alabama players named to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl

Under the guidance of legendary head coach Nick Saban, it’s easier to count the records that the Alabama football program hasn’t broken than the ones they have. As well as the national championships and Heisman trophies, Saban has produced an absurd amount of NFL talent. The most impressive part is that the majority of those players turn out to be really solid players in the league.

Saban has had 123 NFL draft picks since taking over 17 years ago. Of those 123 picks, 44 have been first-round selections which is about two and a half a year. Those former players have also gone on to accumulate over a billion dollars in NFL contracts. The impact that Saban has had on the city of Tuscaloosa as well as thousands of individuals truly can not be understated.

The Tide in the NFL represented very strongly in 2023 with seven players selected to the Pro Bowl: WR Amari Cooper, RB Derrick Henry, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, DT Quinnen Williams, CB Pat Surtain, C Landon Dickerson and QB Tua Tagovailoa. Pro Bowl weekend will be at Camping World Stadium in Orlando with the flag football game being played on Feb. 4.

