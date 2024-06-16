Seven folders still to be closed by the new Barcelona coach

Over the last few weeks, it is true that FC Barcelona has been working on their remodeling. Xavi Hernandez has departed from the club after being sacked, and he has been replaced by Hansi Flick. For the new Barcelona coach, there were many different things that needed his urgent attention.

As soon as he arrived in Barcelona, Flick worked alongside club director Deco and solved some pressing matters. From the departures of several individuals in the physical and physiotherapy departments to highlighting some key targets, Barcelona has made some progress.

However, according to AS, the new Barcelona coach has still left many ‘folders’ open and still to be closed. From the closure of loanees, to the management of his own team for the start of the pre-season, here are the seven major folders yet to be closed by Hansi Flick.

Pre-season cluelessness:

Hansi Flick is aware of when the pre-season starts for FC Barcelona, that date having been set as the 8th of July, but he has yet to decide which players are a part of the first team for said pre-season. The call-ups from the Barcelona Atletic setup are still to be decided, and Flick will reportedly wait for the play-offs to end for the B team before making his decision.

The Barcelona captain still does not know his future beyond this summer. There is no understanding of whether or not he will continue with Barcelona, as his contract will be ending on the 30th of June. The player, however, has reportedly already decided to leave.

The question of the loanees:

There is thus far no finality to the question regarding the future of the Barcelona loanees. Apart from Julian Araujo and Eric Garcia, AS suggests that none of the others are seen as guarantees and Flick is yet to make his decision about these players.

The Portuguese problem:

Neither the case of Joao Felix nor Joao Cancelo has been resolved just yet. Negotiations with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City will first need to happen for either to continue with the club, and with Flick, there is no guarantee about either.

The two captains:

Both Frenkie De Jong and Ronald Araujo’s cases are still open as well. While there are reports suggesting that Barcelona will look to retain both of their captains, there is still no guarantee on the plate for the club and Hansi Flick.

Even when it comes to potential signings, Hansi Flick has been given no promises by Barcelona just yet. The club first looks to bring in important revenue that could be used to regain the 1:1 rule, and only after that will Barcelona be giving any further thoughts towards Flick’s demanded signings.

The Vitor Roque saga:

Lastly, when it comes to 19-year-old Vitor Roque, there are no final conclusions. The player is yet to impress the coach and while he has already cut short his vacation to do so