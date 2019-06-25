Seven fits for the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a tough spot moving into this postseason. They have a significant amount of cap space committed to core players, including Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic. Navigating the NBA's endless list of CBA rules can be tiring, and general manager Neil Olshey and his front office staff have their work cut out for them.

The 2019 summer free agent class is going to be an epic one, but once again Portland will need to go hunting for value - they won't be in the running for the bigger names. For starters, Olshey will need to decide which of his four big free agents he wants to bring back. Al-Farouq Aminu, Rodney Hood, Jake Layman and Seth Curry all need new deals.

Layman will likely return to Portland because he's cheap. The Maryland product is a restricted free agent, and I'm not sure how much outside interest there will be i him given he's not quite a knockdown 3-point shooter just yet. Curry, returning from a leg injury last year, played to the level Portland wanted him to. Unfortunately, that also means he's going to be too expensive for what the Blazers can afford.

The real question comes in Aminu and Hood.

Aminu had a descending deal that was smartly set up in 2015 by Olshey, but his performance this year was not up to par. As a starter with this roster, Aminu doesn't cut it. He simply doesn't shoot the ball well enough, and he's not a threat as a dribbler. This is an issue made worse when the other wings - Moe Harkless and Evan Turner - also struggled to shoot the ball.

Still, Portland has Aminu's Bird rights, which means they can go above the salary cap to offer him a new deal. Even if the Blazers give Aminu a raise, having him on the team next year is better than scrimping a few pennies and replacing him with a minimum salary-level player.

Hood is where this whole thing gets sticky. If the team makes some expected moves - including re-signing Aminu - the Blazers will end up with the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception to spend. That would mean $5.7 million for a player in the first year of his contract. But Hood is going to demand more than that in the open market, even if he gives the Blazers a discount. The former Utah Jazz first round pick is worth more than $8 million a season.

That's a difficult mark for Olshey to reach, because at his best he'll only be able to find a little more than that. There's no reasonable way for the Blazers to have <em>real</em> cap space this summer, and so the full Mid-Level Exception is how Portland would give Hood a fair market contract. Now that Portland has traded Turner for Kent Bazemore, it might just make Hood expendable should he demand his full market value.

Portland should also have use of the bi-annual exception, since they didn't use theirs last year. That gives them another $3.62 million to spend, probably on Curry's replacement.

So we're left with a lot of potential options but not much money to spend on them. As such, here are nine interesting players, at various mid-level exception levels, that Portland could benefit from in free agency.

Rodney Hood - Taxpayer MLE

Hood played well to end the season, adding several impressive playoff performances to his resume. He recovered from a disastrous postseason run in 2017-18, when he was dealing with the birth of twins. Hood has apparently re-discovered his love of the game in Rip City. He was a useful 3-point shooter, and at 6-foot-8 he's big enough to defend at least three positions on the wing.

Stanley Johnson - Taxpayer MLE

Johnson is a younger small forward whose stock has dropped a bit since coming out of Arizona in 2015. He's a poor 3-point shooter at this juncture, but a decent enough defender and shows flashes of being able to score enough to invest in. He's a big body, and if the Blazers punt on Harkless he might be able to fill that gap defensively.

Reggie Bullock - Taxpayer MLE

Bullock is a career 39 percent shooter from beyond the arc, and at 6-foot-7 he can switch between a couple defensive positions. He's a good defender, with good marks against spot-up shooting, hand offs, and isolation plays. He's probably reached his limit on potential at age 28, but Portland needs to fill the gaps. Guys here don't all have to be Blazers in five years.

Wayne Ellington - Taxpayer MLE

Ellington was floated as a potential target for Portland last year. He's a good 3-point shooter, and excels in both spot-up roles and in hand off plays, two things the Blazers need from this cap space. Ellington also doesn't get enough credit as a defender, but his Synergy statistics suggest he could be quite staunch for Portland.

James Ennis - Bi-Annual Exception

Ennis is a small forward who might fit with the Blazers in a limited role. That's OK if he's taking their bi-annual exception money, and even that might be too much to spend on the 28-year-old. He's a decent enough shooter, although he'll struggle on defense given too much to do.

Quincy Pondexter - Bi-Annual Exception

Pondexter finally had a year befitting of his natural talents with the San Antonio Spurs last year. He's a shooter who plays two positions, and although he was impressive on both sides of the ball in 2018-19, those numbers are likely to be looked at as a product of the San Antonio system, especially at his age of 31. That should keep the market on Pondexter from being driven up, and Portland could be buyers.

Anthony Tolliver - Taxpayer MLE

Like Ross, Tolliver feels like a player who's been floated in Portland circles for ages. He's 34 years old, but as a career 37 percent 3-point shooter Tolliver is going to age into contracts if he still wants them. Tolliver ranked reasonably well for his age last season against the pick-and-roll according to Synergy. He also consistently plays more than 60 games a year, so he could contribute if the Blazers let Enes Kanter go.