Seven fines for six players involved in Dolphins-Bengals brawl

Bengals safety Shawn Williams was suspended for one game without pay for stomping on the leg of Dolphins offensive lineman Solomon Kindley during Sunday’s game. The NFL did not give him additional punishment for being ejected from the game.

The NFL did hand down seven fines to six other players involved in the brawl that marred the game between the teams last week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Three players were ejected in that fracas, following Xavien Howard and Tyler Boyd‘s disagreement earlier in the game that led to their disqualifications.

Bengals special teams player Mike Thomas, who started the fourth quarter melee with back-to-back hits on punt returner Jakeem Grant that drew penalties, was fined $4,853.

Dolphins receiver Mack Hollins, who was ejected, was fined for both unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness. The fines were $4,412 each.

Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, who also was ejected for throwing multiple punches, was docked $10,500.

The NFL also fined Bengals defensive back Mackensie Alexander $15,000, Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah $10,000 and Dolphins end Christian Wilkins $12,500.

