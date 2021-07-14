Seven FBS teams that Michigan football has never beaten

It’s common knowledge Michigan football has the most wins of any program in all of college football, but that doesn’t mean the Wolverines have wins against all of the teams that they’ve faced.

In fact, there are three Big 12 teams, two SEC teams, a MAC team and one in the Pac-12 that Michigan has yet to win against at the FBS level.

Yes, the Wolverines haven’t beaten two non-FBS teams in history (Cleveland AA and Wesleyan in Connecticut) but the maize and blue have had a long, storied history that goes back to the inception of the game, thus there were games — such as the aforementioned in the 1800s — for which Michigan will not likely get revenge.

These are the teams that Michigan has yet to beat, all have only faced the Wolverines once.

List

Top 10 Michigan football running backs since 1995 View 10 items

Texas Longhorns

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

Fresh off winning the Big Ten with freshman quarterback Chad Henne, Michigan had a strong chance to take down the Vince Young-led Texas Longhorns as it nursed a lead nearing the end of the game. However, Texas came back and won the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2005, 38-37. The Wolverines and Longhorns will face off again with a home-and-home scheduled for 2024 and 2027.

Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to believe Michigan and Oklahoma have met just once, and it was all the way back in 1976. That year the two programs faced off in the Orange Bowl. The Barry Switzer-coached Sooners beat Michigan, 14-6. The two teams are scheduled to face off again twice in the future, a home-and-home series is scheduled for 2025 and 2026.

Kansas State Wildcats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A disappointing 2013 season was capped by a late-night snooze-fest when the Wolverines and Wildcats kicked off in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl in Arizona. Starting quarterback Devin Gardner was out with a broken foot, and freshman Shane Morris struggled. Michigan lost to Kansas State, 31-13.

Story continues

Toledo Rockets

AP Photo/Tony Ding

Michigan had famously never lost to a MAC team in program history — that is, until Rich Rodriguez’s first year at the helm in 2008. While fans were willing to be patient with the Wolverines in the transition to the spread offense, that patience was tested early in nonconference play: Michigan lost to Toledo, 13-10, in The Big House.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mike Powell /Allsport

In Jim Harbaugh’s final game as a Wolverines player, Michigan was expected to do big things against Arizona State, especially after having beaten Ohio State on the heels of his guaranteed win and a big game from running back Jamie Morris. However, the 11-1 Big Ten champions were upset in the 1987 Rose Bowl by Arizona State, 22-15.

Tennessee Volunteers

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Despite lots of drama between Michigan and Tennessee — such as Charles Woodson winning the 1997 Heisman Trophy over star quarterback Peyton Manning — the two teams have faced each other only once, the 2002 Florida Citrus Bowl. The Volunteers took out some aggression on the Michigan Wolverines, beating them 45-17.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

RichRod finally took his Michigan football team to a bowl game due to some electric performances by quarterback Denard Robinson throughout the season. However, the Wolverines had zero defense with Greg Robinson leading the charge as defensive coordinator. In his sole postseason appearance leading the maize and blue, RichRod’s Wolverines were shellacked, 52-14, in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 1, 2011. It was his last game coaching Michigan football.

1

1