Seven eye-popping stats from Sharks' wild comeback win vs. Red Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Don't look now, but the Sharks slowly are flipping the script of their rocky 2023-24 NHL season.

In what began as a historically bad start to the season, the Sharks now are on the better side of history after completing a 6-5 comeback victory in overtime Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Just like the start of their season, the Sharks gave little to be excited about early in Thursday's game. But things took a full 180 in the second period, as the Sharks rallied after being down 4-0 and notched four goals of their own in 20 minutes.

Detroit scored its four goals in the beginning of the second period, with three of them coming in a 49-second span.

After the Red Wings' fourth goal, the Sharks didn't put their heads down. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

Twenty-eight seconds after falling to a 4-0 deficit, Tomáš Hertl scored his first shorthanded goal of the season. Less than one minute later, Fabian Zetterlund cut Detroit's lead in half.

Things kept rolling for the Sharks as Nico Sturm made it a one-goal game before tying things up just before the end of the second period.

As Darin Stephens pointed out, the hectic period was just the second time in NHL history that both teams combined for six goals in less than three minutes and one second.

Per @SportRadar: Only one other game in NHL history that had combined 6 goals in 3:01 or less; on 2/22/1981 the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals combined for 6 goals in exactly 3 minutes. #NHLStats #HockeyTwitter #SJSvsDET @jbecher — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) December 8, 2023

In overtime, Mikael Granlund wasted no time and secured the comeback win for the Sharks.

GRANLUND CALLED GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mzHIZxDqow — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 8, 2023

Here are a couple of other mind-boggling stats from the stunner in the Motor City:

From #SJSharks Team President, @jbecher:



First game in NHL history to be tied, then have one team take a 4-goal lead, then be tied again all within the same period.#NHLStats #HockeyTwitter #SJSvsDET — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) December 8, 2023

2nd time in #SJSharks history, first time in the regular season, they rally from a 4-goal deficit to win a game. Previous was Game 3 of the 2011 West QF at LA (trailed 4-0, also won that game 6-5). #NHLStats #HockeyTwitter #SJSvsDET — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) December 8, 2023

Tonight's win also marks the first time in #SJSharks history the team rallied to win consecutive games after trailing by 3+ goals in each. #NHLStats #HockeyTwitter #SJSvsDET — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) December 8, 2023

By virtue of the last 2 games, Tomas Hertl now is tied for the #SJSharks all-time lead in career game-tying goals in the final two minutes of regulation, with Patrick Marleau (5). #NHLStats #HockeyTwitter — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) December 8, 2023

Per @SportRadar: #SJSharks are the first NHL team to win back-to-back games, both on the road, after trailing by 3+ goals in each since the Kings did so on January 24-26, 1981. #NHLStats #HockeyTwitter — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) December 8, 2023