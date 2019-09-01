Seven days before kicking off in Philadelphia, the Redskins are claiming an ex-Eagle

On their initial 53-man roster, the Redskins surprised most by keeping five running backs. Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson were joined on Saturday's initial list by Byron Marshall and Shaun Wilson, the last of whom is heading to IR but could return later on this year.

Turns out that crowded backfield is reportedly adding another member, too.

On Sunday, the Redskins claimed ex-Eagles RB Wendell Smallwood. Field Yates first reported the move.

After doing so, the team released Marshall, per John Keim.

Smallwood is a 25-year-old with three years of experience in the NFL, all of which came in Philadelphia. The West Virginia product was a 2016 fifth-round selection and so far, he's averaged four yards-per-carry in the league and a little more than eight yards-per-catch.

His most active season was this past one, where he had 87 carries for 367 yards to go along with 28 grabs for 230 yards. He scored three times on the ground and twice through the air.

He also can return kicks, a skill that made Marshall less of a necessity to hold on to.

The timing of this transaction is certainly interesting, by the way. Smallwood's arrival comes just seven days before the Redskins open the schedule against the Eagles in Philly.

