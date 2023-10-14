Seven and counting: Hillsdale improves to 7-2 with win over Northwestern

WEST SALEM — Nothing is for certain, but the manner in which Hillsdale running back Braylen Jarvis addresses the media and the way he attacks opposing defenses is quite a different story.

Answering questions with a “thank you sir,” and a “yes, sir,” the team across the field on any given Friday must think, “I wish he was this nice with the ball in his hand.”

Rushing 13 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns, Jarvis and his teammates found their stride in the second half as Hillsdale overpowered Northwestern 45-21.

“Yes, sir, the line really started taking it to them in the second half,” said Jarvis. “We started making adjustments and running away from the strong side and got their defense off balance.”

“Braylen is a leader for us,” said Hillsdale coach Trevor Cline. “The most important thing about him is that he is a team-first player. All that matters to him is what is best for the team.”

Despite controlling the ball for most of the first half, Hillsdale led only 17-7 at intermission after an AJ Brown 22-yard field goal with just over two minutes to play in the second quarter.

An 83-yard touchdown pass from Northwestern quarterback Isaac Beun to Ashton Good in the first quarter cut the Hillsdale lead to 14-7 following a Jarvis five-yard score and a Troy Bennett one-yard touchdown run for the Falcons.

“It did feel like we should have had a bigger lead at halftime,” said Cline. “We were moving the ball down the field and just had a turnover from a player who usually doesn’t turn the ball over. And that is going to happen.

“And we also had it where we ran it in for a touchdown and that got called back, so it was just a couple of miscues. And we had a blown coverage on defense where one of our guys tripped and hey, that happens. But overall I thought our defense played a pretty good game.”

An Owen Sloan three-yard run was followed by a Jack Fickes to Hayden McFadden 54-yard bomb to start the second half quickly made it a 31-7 ballgame.

The long scoring pass was a thing of beauty as Fickes hit his teammate in stride around the 15-yard line and McFadden sprinted into the endzone untouched.

Jarvis said the Falcon offense is equally spread around.

“Yes, sir, Sloan reads the field well and always makes the right read and Jack is a quick guy, so they always think of me as the power back,” said Jarvis. “But I think we make up a good group for sure.”

Beun was able to find Cade St. Clair (23 yards) and Jonathan Burgess (25 yards) for the second-half Husky scoring.

Northwestern ran the ball for only 11 yards on the night.

“That is good that we limited to them just that much rushing,” said Cline. “But I would have liked to have seen more pressure on the quarterback. Having your defensive backs cover for 5-7 seconds makes it tough on them. But give their quarterback credit, he was able to buy time and put pressure on our DBs.”

Northwestern coach Steven Carozza was proud of his team’s effort.

“That is one thing about our guys,” he said. “That no matter what the circumstances are they are going to continue to fight and give everything they have. We have made so much progress from when the season started with that really bad game at Keystone. We have grown so much and matured so much it is good to see it come to fruition.”

Carozza talked about the maturation of the offense with Beun leading the way. Beun finished the evening 14-for-30 for 266 yards and the three scores.

“That is the evolution of Isaac as a quarterback and being able to see the deep stuff now,” he added. “In the beginning of the season his eyes were kind of on the shorter routes. And as he has grown to trust himself and his receivers, he has really improved.

“I tell our guys we have as athletic guys as there is in the WCAL and we have to get them the ball and make some really good plays.”

Hillsdale rushed for 376 yards in the game with Sloan adding 130 yards on 16 carries and Cline likes how his team is finding ways to overcome adversity.

“Our players have shown they are resilient,” he said. “We didn’t play very well at Waynedale last week and got a big win on the road. Any win on the road is big.

“And tonight was the same. Northwestern always plays us well. This is their homecoming, but our guys kept battling and things finally started clicking.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Football: Hillsdale improves to 7-2 in win over Northwestern