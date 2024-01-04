Seven Colorado high school products headed to CFP title game

Both Michigan and Washington hold a few former Colorado high school football players on their roster heading into Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

As noted by 9News Denver’s Scotty Gange, Michigan has five players from the state of Colorado: Drake Nugent (Highlands Ranch), Reece Atteberry (Eaglecrest), Andrew Gentry (Columbine), Connor Jones (Palmer Ridge) and Hayden Moore from Regis Jesuit. Moore, a linebacker, is the only non-offensive lineman.

Washington also has two offensive linemen from Colorado: Roger Rosengarten of Valor Christian and Zach Henning from Grandview.

The state of Colorado is producing some talented offensive linemen, and hopefully, CU head coach Deion Sanders and his staff can land a few moving forward.

