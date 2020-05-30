As we wait for live sports to return, why not enjoy some of the best live sports from days gone by?

You’ll get to do that this week on NBCSN and NBC, with seven classic Super Bowls re-aired from Monday through Sunday. All were originally televised by NBC.

It starts Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with Super Bowl XIII between the Steelers and Cowboys. It was the best, by far, of the first 13 Super Bowl games. Featuring one of the most memorable drops in NFL history.

Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, one of the best NFL games ever returns to the television: Super Bowl XLIX, between the Patriots and Seahawks. Featuring one of the most memorable play calls in NFL history.

Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, another great Super Bowl can be watched again: No. 43, between the Steelers and Cardinals. Featuring more than a few all-time great moments.

On Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, it’s Super Bowl XXXII. The Packers and the Broncos and a certain helicopter impression that happened as Green Bay tried to bookend wins in Super Bowl I and II with a matching set 30 years later.

Friday night’s NBCSN game at 8:00 p.m. ET has the 49ers and Bengals meeting in Super Bowl XXIII. It’s a game that was decided in the final seconds, and if you look closely maybe you’ll see John Candy.

Super Bowl week ends on Sunday, with Super Bowl XX a/k/a the crown-their-ass moment for the ’85 Bears on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET and Super Bowl III a/k/a the Joe Namath gets it right when he predicts that the Colts will be strug-uh-ling on NBCSN at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Throughout each broadcast, Liam McHugh will speak with key figures from each game — from Lynn Swann to Malcolm Butler to Santonio Holmes to Terrell Davis to Jerry Rice to Mike Singletary and Dan Hampton to Namath.

Seven classic Super Bowls coming to NBCSN, NBC this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk