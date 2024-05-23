Seven Cheyenne soccer players repeat as all-state picks

May 22—CHEYENNE — Seven Cheyenne soccer players added to their list of all-state accolades when the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Class 4A teams were released Tuesday afternoon.

Cheyenne Central senior defender Ekena Little picked up the third all-state nod in her career. She was joined on the all-state team by Cheyenne East seniors Jordan Griess and Haley Pierson, who were voted onto the squad for the second time.

On the boys side, Central had seniors Logan Custis, Sammy Shumway and Samuel Lucas Smith and junior Nate Brenchley all pick up their second all-state distinctions. Indians sophomore goalkeeper Leo Somerset was voted onto the all-state team for the first time in his career.

East senior midfielder Brenden Bohlmann also earned his first all-state nod.

Little found herself in the scoring column this season, netting three goals, which tied with classmate Madi Moore for most on the Indians' roster. Moore earned all-conference honors this spring. Central finished this season 2-10-3 and missed out on the state tournament after suffering a 4-3 loss to Campbell County in an East Conference tournament elimination match.

Griess paced East with eight goals and six assists this season, while Pierson netted four goals and an assist. The Thunderbirds finished the season 5-8-6 overall and reached the 4A state tournament.

Custis — last year's Wyoming Gatorade player of the year — paced Central in scoring this spring, notching 12 goals and an assist prior to the state tournament. Shumway dished out seven assists, while scoring six goals of his own. Smith had four goals and assisted on five others.

Somerset notched eight shutouts prior to state and had given up just two goals while making 23 saves.

Central finished the season 17-2 overall and was runner-up at the 4A state tournament.

All of the aforementioned players were also first team all-conference selections.

East's girls also put defenders Ava Walsh and Kailey Williams on the all-conference squad. They were joined by Cheyenne South junior midfielder Lawsen Quist.

East defender Connor Kling and forward Liam Taylor also garnered all-conference recognition. South landed midfielder DeMarcus Contreras and defender Kanon Bever on the all-conference list.