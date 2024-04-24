Seven Bearcats sign NLIs at W.F. West signing day

Apr. 23—More than half a dozen W.F. West student-athletes made the next step in their athletic careers on Tuesday, signing National Letters of Intent at a signing event in the W.F. West commons.

Natalie Eklund (Golf, Seattle Pacific), Parker Eiswald (Basketball, Lower Columbia College), Ella Young (Softball, Grinnell College), Lucas Hoff (Track and Field, Lane Community College), and Braden Jones (Baseball, Tacoma Community College) will all head out of Lewis County to compete collegiately.

Staysha Fluetsch (Soccer and Softball) and Tyler Klatush (Basketball) will stay closer to home, as they both signed with Centralia College.

The short ceremony happened in front of hundreds of students, teachers, coaches, and parents, a welcome sight for W.F. West athletic director Tommy Elder.

"They're proud of the kids that are up there," Elder said. "I think it speaks to their character and what they meant to their peers."

Elder commended all seven Bearcats, saying that not only did they put time and effort into their specific sports, but they also excelled in other sports and in other areas on campus.

Elder added that he was proud that each one took time to find what school fits them best, and he was happy that Fluetsch and Klatush will be close enough for the W.F. West community to support them in person.

"Part of what makes them who they are is the family and community support that they've had," Elder said. "It's great that we can continue to show that to them as they stay local."