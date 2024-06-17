Seven Barcelona Atletic starlets who could manage to impress Flick

The recent playoffs for promotion when it comes to Barcelona Atletic are quite telling. There are many talented youngsters who are now getting their chance to steal the spotlight. Fortunately for them, there are names at Barcelona beyond just the B team who continue to keep an eye on their progression.

In the latest of cases, it would appear that Barcelona first-team coach Hansi Flick is now more aware of his subsidiary options than ever before. As the German technician continues to hunt for new talent that could potentially be of use to him, the youth of Barcelona B continues to show their worth.

As was recently highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, the recent displays from Barcelona Atletic are giving Hansi Flick new questions to think about. Even if there were talented players he was previously unaware of, the German coach can hardly avoid them anymore.

Here are the seven Barcelona B starlets who may end up convincing Flick that they deserve a chance to impress with the first team.

1:Marc Guiu (forward)

Already an established name, not much needs to be said about Marc Guiu. While he may not have exploded in Barcelona Atletic’s recent games, the young striker already has proven himself to be of first-team quality and Hansi Flick will keep that in mind.

The young Spanish fullback proved himself to be an excellent option for Xavi Hernandez last season. Despite just being talented and technically gifted, he possesses great versatility and he should be a good option that the new Barcelona coach looks into.

3: Gerard Martin (left-back)

One of the most prominent performers in Barcelona B’s recent outings, Gerard Martin offers quality and consistency. He has played almost everything this season and has the full faith of Rafa Marquez. Now, with Alejandro Balde needing competition, he could provide just that.

4: Marc Casado (midfielder)

A capable midfielder, one who possesses both technical gifts and leadership qualities, Marc Casado will also be looking to extend his contract with Barcelona. Given the nature of this player and his profile, it would be surprising not to see Hansi Flick give him an opportunity.

5: Dani Rodriguez (winger)

One of the most explosive and dynamic players that Barcelona Atlètic has to offer, Dani Rodríguez is one of Rafa Marquez’s most competent attacking weapons. With the Barcelona first team needing new wingers potentially, Rodriguez could be a good shout.

Pau Victor was quite lethal for Barça B this season, but he is still just a loan player from Girona. In terms of his quality, there is no doubt about him. However, unless Barcelona manages to purchase him permanently, he may be on his way back to Girona.

The 20-year-old forward continues to showcase promising displays of goal-scoring capabilities. As per MD, he may even have scored the goal most recently that could guarantee promotion for Barça B.