Seven Army football players named to all-American Athletic preseason team: Athlon Magazine

The Army football team has earned seven spots on the Preseason All-American Athletic Conference all-star team, as named by Athlon Sports magazine.

Safety Max DiDomenico and lineman Brady Small were named to the second team defense and offense, respectively. Third-team choices include linebacker Kalib Fortner on defense and running backs Tyrell Robinson and Kanye Udoh on offense. Fourth-team spots include linemen Kyle Lewis on defense and Lucas Scott on offense.

Army defensive back Max DiDomenico (6) breaks up a pass to Navy running back Brandon Chatman (24) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

DiDomenico, who will serve as a senior team captain for the 2024 season, posted 52 tackles and one of his two interceptions was critical to the Black Knights' victory in the Army-Navy game. He is from Schertz, Texas.

Small started all 12 games as a freshman center a year ago, a rare feat for a plebe. He hails from Mount Ephraim, N.J.

Udoh, too, was a freshman in 2023, starting in five of the 10 games he appeared. He had 99 carries for 524 yards and one touchdown, earning recognition as the ECAC Div. I Football Bowl Subdivision rookie of the year. He is a native of Mays Landing, N.J.

Army running back Kanye Udoh (26) carries the ball against Holy Cross during the first half at Michie Stadium. Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson came back from a serious injury in 2022, returning to play eight games in his junior season of 2023. The Dallas, Ga., native had 39 carries for 187 yards and two touchdowns last season, and has over 1,500 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns for his career.

Fortner, from Knoxville, Tenn., played all 12 games as a sophomore linebacker, posting 68 tackles to rank third on the team. Thirty of his stops were solo efforts. He also had a forced fumble which he turned into a touchdown.

Binghamton native Scott started 11 games as an offensive guard. A year earlier he was a tight end. He played New York state football for Chenango Forks.

Lewis will also be a senior team captain for 2024. He made 11 starts out of 12 appearances on the line, posting 25 tackles (14 solo) and one sack.

The Athlon Sports preseason All-AAC team (2023 season stars noted in parenthesis):

First-team offense

QB Seth Henigan, Memphis (second); RB Makhai Hughes, Tulane (first); RB Anthony Watkins, Tulsa; RB Keorian Barnes, UTSA; AP Dean Connors, Rice (honorable mention); WR Sean Atkins, South Florida; WR Roc Taylor, Memphis (second); WR Deemer Blankumsee, Memphis; TE Oscar Cardenas, UTSA; C Brady Wilson, UAB; OL Xavier Hill, Memphis (second); OL Gabe Blair, North Texas (second); OL Rashad Green, Tulane (third); OL Zane Herring, South Florida; OL Jonah Gambill, Memphis

Memphis' Seth Henigan (2) throws a pass during the game between the University of Memphis and Iowa State University in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Dec. 29, 2023.

First-team defense

DL Patrick Jenkins, Tulane (first); DL D'Anta Johnson, East Carolina; DL Brandon Brown, UTSA (third); DL Chad Stephens, East Carolina (honorable mention); DL Joe Evans, UTSA; LB Jesus Machado, Tulane (second); LB Colin Ramos, Navy (first); LB Chandler Martin, Memphis (first); LB Jamal Ligon, UTSA; CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina (second); CB Dontae Balfour, Charlotte (third); S Rayuan Lane, Navy (third); S Gabriel Taylor, Rice (honorable mention); S Donyai Taylor, UTSA

First-team specialists

K Chase Allen, UTSA (second); P Riley Riethman, Navy (first); KR Sutton Smith, Memphis; PR Henry Rutledge, Charlotte

Second-team offense

QB Byrum Brown, South Florida; RB Nay'Quan Wright, South Florida; RB Rahjai Harris, East Carolina; RB Mario Anderson, Memphis; RB Alex Tecza, Navy (honorable mention); WR Kamdyn Benjamin, Tulsa; WR Damon Ward, North Texas; WR Amare Thomas, UAB; WR Devin McCuin, UTSA; TE Colin Weber, Charlotte; C Federico Maranges, Florida Atlantic; OL Connor McMahon, Navy; OL Brant Banks, Rice; OL Vincent Murphy, Tulane; OL Brady Small, Army; OL Venly Tatafu, UTSA; OL Shadre Hurst, Tulane

Oct 21, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) looks to pass the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Second-team defense

DL Roderick Brown, North Texas; DL Rashad Cheney, South Florida; DL Justin Reed, Navy; DL Owen Ostroski, Tulsa; DL Adin Huntington, Tulane; LB Jhalyn Shuler, South Florida; LB Jordan Brown, North Texas (third); LB Tyler Grubbs, Tulane (third); LB Myron Morrison, Rice (honorable mention); LB Josh Pearcy, Rice (honorable mention); CB Aamaris Brown-Bunkley, South Florida; CB Dashaun Peele, Navy (honorable mention); CB Ridge Texada, North Texas; S Max DiDomenico, Army; S Greg Rubin, Memphis; S Ken Robinson, UTSA

Second-team specialists

K Andrew Conrad, East Carolina; P Will Karoll, Tulane (honorable mention); KR Sutton Smith, Memphis; PR Amin Hassan, Navy

Third-team offense

QB Jacob Zena, UAB; RB Lee Beebe, UAB; RB Ikaika Ragsdale, North Texas; RB Kanye Udoh, Army; RB Tyrell Robinson, Army; WR Chase Sowell, East Carolina; WR Landon Ransom-Goelz, Rice; WR Mario Williams, Tulane; WR Dante Wright, Temple; TE Boden Groen, Rice; C Jonny King, Charlotte; OL Cory Godinet, UTSA (honorable mention); OL Wisdom Quarshie, Temple; OL Luke Jones, UAB; OL Jett Duncan, North Texas; OL Dustyn Hall, East Carolina

North Texas Mean Green running back Ikaika Ragsdale (25) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of a football game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Third-team defense

DL Desmond Little, UAB; DL Dez Morgan, Charlotte; DL Kevin Penn, UAB; DL Stone Handy, Charlotte; DL CorMontae Hamilton, Memphis; LB Jackson Ambush, Florida Atlantic; LB Jimmori Robinson, UTSA; LB Kalib Fortner, Army; LB Luke Pirris, Navy; LB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane; LB Michael Moore, UAB; CB Sean Fresch, Rice; CB Lu Tillery, Tulane; CB Colby Dempsey, UAB; S Phillip Dunnam, Florida Atlantic; S Bailey Despanie, Tulane; S Isheem Young, North Texas

Third-team specialists

K John Cannon, South Florida; P Joshua Sloan, Memphis; KR Henry Rutledge, Charlotte; PR Sean Fresch, Rice

Fourth-team offense

QB EJ Warner, Rice; RB CJ Campbell, Florida Atlantic; RB Cartevious Norton, Charlotte; RB Joquez Smith, Temple; RB Robert Henry, UTSA; WR Jairus Mack, Charlotte; WR Yulkeith Brown, Tulane; WR De'Corian Clark, UTSA; WR Rawson MacNeill, Rice; WR Landon Sides, North Texas; WR Milan Tucker, Florida Atlantic; TE Anthony Landphere, Memphis; TE Alex Bauman, Tulane; C Mike Lofton, South Florida; OL Parker Moorer, East Carolina; OL Lucas Scott, Army; OL Makai Hart, UTSA; OL Jaylen Nichols, Memphis; OL Derek Bowman, South Florida

Fourth-team defense

DL Vontroy Malone, Tulsa; DL Kyle Lewis, Army; DL Tra Thomas, Temple; DL Elijah Morris, East Carolina; DL Charlie Looes, Rice; LB Myles Jackson, Tulsa; LB Prince Bemah, Charlotte; LB Diwun Black, Temple; LB Ethan Wesloski, North Texas; LB Javante Mackey, Memphis; LB Mike Edwards III, East Carolina; CB Kahzir Brown, Florida Atlantic; CB Tyree Carlisle, Tulsa; S Plae Wyatt, Rice; S Mbiti Williams Jr., Navy

Fourth-team specialists

K Tanner Gillis, Memphis; P Angus Davies, Tulsa; KR Quinton Jackson, Rice; PR Koby Drake, Memphis

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Seven Army players named to American Athletic preseason football stars