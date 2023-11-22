Seven area football players tabbed for all-state

Nov. 22—Baxter senior Treyton Travis set an all-time Iowa record, Newton senior Cody Klein and PCM junior Adrien Robbins were two of the top rushers in their classes and Newton senior Nate Lampe and PCM senior Griffin Olson combined to snag 11 interceptions this fall.

The Mustangs also had superior play on their offensive and defensive lines this past season.

Seven Jasper County players were named to the Iowa Football Coaches Association/Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state teams recently.

Treyton Travis

Travis garnered first-team all-state honors in Class 8-man as a wide receiver after hauling in the most receptions in Iowa high school football history.

Robbins was a first-team all-state running back after leading 2A in rushing. His teammates — Olson and PCM senior Mark Bussan — also were first-team selections, while Mustang junior Kaden Clark scored second-team honors.

Klein was a second-team all-state running back for the Cardinals, who advanced to the playoffs for the second straight season. Lampe also garnered second-team honors for the second straight season.

Cody Klein

Travis' historic season included a school-record and state-record 103 catches, which was 39 more than anyone else in the class.

Travis, who led the Bolts to the playoffs, also totaled 1,430 receiving yards and 24 receiving touchdowns and he averaged nearly 14 yards per catch. The 1,430 receiving yards topped 8-man by 345 yards and the 24 TDs topped the class by seven.

Klein earned his first all-state honor after ranking seventh in 4A with 1,235 rushing yards. He ranked eighth in 4A with a 7.7 yards per carry average and tied for eighth with 13 rushing TDs. His 1,592 all-purpose yards ranked fourth.

Nate Lampe

Klein, who registered three touchdown runs of at least 90 yards this fall, also led the Cardinals with 18 catches for 249 yards and two scores.

Lampe grabbed his second all-state honor as a defensive back. He ranked second in 4A with six interceptions and finished with 32 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

The Mustangs were one game away from the state semifinals and lost to eventual champion Van Meter by 10 points.

Adrien Robbins

Robbins ranked tied for first in 2A with a school-record 2,182 rushing yards. He also tied for fourth with 24 rushing TDs and was ninth with a 7.7 yards per carry average.

Robbins' 2,384 total yards ranked seventh in 2A. He added 10 catches for 202 yards and one touchdown.

Bussan was a first-team all-state offensive lineman after helping the Mustangs rank fourth in 2A with 3,174 rushing yards. PCM also ranked sixth with 56 touchdowns and its 4,524 total yards ranked fifth.

Griffin Olson

The Mustangs averaged 6.4 yards per carry, which ranked ninth in their class. Bussan was a second-team all-state lineman last season.

Olson earned first-team all-state honors as a defensive back. He ranked tied for second in 2A with five interceptions and finished with 46.5 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Clark was a second-team all-state selection as a defensive lineman. He contributed 26 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Kaden Clark