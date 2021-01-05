Seven 76ers score in double figures to beat Hornets

Tobias Harris scored 22 points to lead seven players in double figures, including all five starters, as the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 118-101 on Monday.

Harris was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier in the day.

Joel Embiid added 14 points and 11 rebounds, Danny Green contributed 13 points, and Ben Simmons had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Sixers, who won their fourth in a row overall and their 13th straight over the Hornets.

It was also the Sixers' 19th consecutive victory on their home court, dating to last season.

Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey added 11 points each and Dwight Howard grabbed 13 rebounds off the bench. Shake Milton scored 10 points.

Gordon Hayward led the struggling Hornets with 18 points, while Devonte' Graham added 15 and P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier had 12 apiece. Rookie LaMelo Ball also had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Hornets dropped back-to-back games to the Sixers and their third straight overall.

Trailing by five, the Sixers ripped off a 10-0 run to go ahead 41-36 with 4:23 left in the first half.

The Hornets were hurt by 10 turnovers and fell behind 58-43 at halftime.

Philadelphia's surge turned into a 27-7 spurt thanks to aggressive play in the paint by Embiid, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds by halftime.

Washington and Hayward each had 10 points in the first half.

The Sixers maintained a double-digit lead, 69-55, when Curry dropped in a baseline jumper with 6:47 remaining in the third.

Graham's fourth 3-pointer closed the Hornets within 73-64 with 3:18 to go.

Philadelphia closed the quarter strong and pulled ahead 82-66 at the end of the third.

Simmons and Maxey converted consecutive baskets to give the Sixers a commanding 91-71 advantage with 8:58 remaining in the fourth.

Maxey's three-point play with 6:48 left pushed the Sixers' advantage to 100-77.

Both teams emptied the benches for the rest of the game.

--Field Level Media