Seven, 7-round mock drafts: Does TE only work for Cowboys in trade back?

A little late on the third installment of the 777 Project, the TE scenario is next up on the examination table. Already we’ve seen how the draft plays out when selecting an offensive linemen in the first round to shore up the left guard situation with a premiere player. We’ve also shown how taking a wideout in the first round has domino effects. But what if another offensive position is taken? One where there’s not a ton of perceived positional value, but where the role almost always results in selecting a Pro Bowl player?

Tight end is one of the lowest-paying positions in the NFL, but do to the smaller sample size, no position has a better hit rate of becoming one of the best in the game. Five of the nine first-round TEs taken over the last decade have made the Pro Bowl. The problem is, taking a first-round TE means not taking one of the other positions.

Dallas has done well, shoring up their roster to where they don’t have a glaring need to fill. This allows them some freedom, but obviously there are going to be guys they really like, just like amateur draftinks have favorites. The best way to grab those favorites and take a TE is to move around.

A lot.

Round 1 Target: Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys vacated a ton of snaps at tight end with the departure of Dalton Schultz to Houston in free agency. Schultz turned down a three-year deal heading into 2022 and played on the franchise tag, then had to settle for a one-year deal for a lot less money.

Many fans believe that Dallas is just fine rolling with Schultz’ young backups in fourth-round Wisconsin product Jake Ferguson and UDFA Peyton Hendershot. Heck, based on their pre-draft interest big board, Dallas mostly subscribes to this theory.

And while the floor seems high, both Ferguson and Hendershot do have limitations.

The question is what is each’s ceiling and how integral they could be to a top-notch offense. Perhaps the bigger question is how integral they need to be.

If the thought process is they need one player who is a stellar blocker and a vertical seam threat, a run-after-the-catch release valve for the offense and a player who can have plays designed for them, then Dallas will be looking to add talent in one of the best TE drafts in recent memory.

And in a year where they have their most clear ability to draft for the future, why not at the top of the board?

Dallas’ draft interest in the position is two fold. They’ve identified players who should go in the top 40 and players who would be available on Day 3, mostly towards the latter rounds.

Six of the 96 players they’ve been linked with play tight end, 6.3%.

Only two are under consideration in the first two rounds.

Four more players are identified as Day 3 prospects.

The Cowboys have used 10% of the 30 visits on the position, three prospects.

Thoughts on the TE class

Again, this group is regarded as one of the deeper positions in the draft. When that happens there’s a lot of support for teams waiting until later to select from the group, as the value in Round 3 or Round 4 should be there while other positions become thinner.

But Dallas clearly doesn’t think that way.

They seem to really be focused on just one guy at the top. Three tight ends seem to be top 40 candidates: Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Georgia’s Darnell Washington.

There’s a second tier of guys projected to go on Day 2 that includes Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave and Zack Kuntz.

Dallas has just one of those guys on their national visitor list; Washington.

First-Round Options

30 visitors selected already:

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

30 visitors still on the board to consider:

WR Zay Flowers, BC

OL Darnell Wright, Tennessee

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

DE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Miss State

WR Josh Downs, UNC

OG Steve Avila, TCU

Trade Back: Send 1.26 to Kansas City for 1.31, 3.32

The Chiefs don’t have a ton of holes on their roster, so moving up makes a ton of sense for them and WR is their target to jump in front of the rival Buffalo Bills.

1.31 Georgia TE Darnell Washington (30 Visitor)

Washington isn’t undeveloped, he was underutilized and there’s a significant difference between the two when looking at his pedestrian stats. He shared a position with Brock Bowers, who is likely the premiere TE prospect from the last 20 years.

Washington’s athleticism and blocking prowess make him an immediate weapon for the Cowboys’ offense and is reminiscent to a guy like Bubba Franks, the 14th overall pick in 2000 who was inherited by Mike McCarthy in Green Bay.

A more modern comparison? Rob Gronkowski without the back issues as a prospect.

Domino Effect of taking a TE at 31

Cornerbacks gone by 58

Round 1 Devon Witherspoon Joey Porter, Jr. Christian Gonzalez Cam Smith

Round 2 Deonte Banks Emmanuel Forbes DJ Turner Kelee Ringo Riley Moss

Still on the board Julius Brents, Kansas State Tyrique Stevenson, Miami Cory Trice, Purdue Clark Phillips, Utah Darius Rush, South Carolina



Wide Receivers gone by 58

Round 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Quentin Johnston Josh Downs

Round 2 Jordan Addison Zay Flowers Michael Wilson Jalin Hyatt Rashee Rice Tank Dell

Still on the board Kayshon Boutte, LSU Marvin Mims, Oklahoma Tyler Scott, Cincinnati Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss



2nd Trade Back: Get 3.75, 4.113, 7.225, 2024 4th from Atlanta for 2.27

Liking the options remaining on the board, Dallas gets a future pick to make up the difference in Jimmy Johnson chart points (320 to 284).

The Falcons move up to take a potentially premiere pass rusher.

Consequences of bailing on 2nd round

Dallas lost out on the following players who we’re keen on here at Cowboys Wire:

CB Brents

CB Stevenson (30)

OL John Michael Schmitz

OL Joe Tippmann

WR Marvin Mims (DD)

3.75: Purdue CB Cory Trice

Trice is a sneaky pick, meeting all of the physical attributes Dan Quinn loves in his secondary players. With a need for a long-term solution opposite Trevon Diggs who allows DaRon Bland to stay in the slot, Trice would get a year to study under Stephon Gilmore before assuming a starting role.

His pro comp is fairly obvious.

3.90: Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo (30 Visitor)

Mingo is a taller, slightly less compact version of the guy he replaced for the Rebels, AJ Brown. Brown had a lot more production in his time at Ole Miss, however Mingo’s traits seem to be in line with a player who can add a dynamic facet to the Cowboys’ offense as a difficult tackle in space, and though his 40-time doesn’t translate to being a burner he certainly has wheels to be problematic at his size.

3.95: Tulane RB Tyjae Spears (Private Workout)

Spears has an injury history, and while he’s a little shorter it’s hard not to see a Tony Pollard clone when watching him on tape.

4.113: UCLA Guard Atonio Mafi (30 Visitor)

4.129: Coastal Carolina DT Jerrod Clark

Clark is a 82.8% attribute match with Johnathan Hankins, who Dallas re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason.

5.169: Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate

6.212: Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell (30 Visitor)

Trade Up: Send 2024 5th to Chicago for 7.218: S/LB Marte Mapu, Sacremento State (30 Visitor)

Trade Up: Send 7.27, 7.28 to Las Vegas Raiders for 7.220: TCU RB Kendre Miller (30 Visit)

Miller is recovering from a January MCL injury, so his measurables weren’t able to be gathered at the combine or the TCU Pro Day. He is progressing, but he’s one of those players whose film will have to do all the talking for him.

He’s a bit similar in build to Ezekiel Elliott, the man he’d be replacing in the Dallas backfield to join up with Tony Pollard. Both are 5-foot-11 though Elliott was 225 coming out of OSU. Miller is around 215. He’s also not even 21-years old yet with less than 400 collegiate carries on his resume. His biggest detriment is lack of breakaway speed.

Full Haul

