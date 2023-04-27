Seven, 7-round mock drafts: Cornerback in first leads to epic haul

The Cowboys can go a myriad of different directions when they are on the clock Thursday night. With most of their holes filed and a team that’s won 12 games in back-to-back seasons, they have the ability to watch the draft board and pluck players as they fall into their laps. Dallas doesn’t have to move around and ensure they pick a certain position before it’s too late, and that level of freedom has led us to our 777 Project.

We’ve already looked at what happens if the club picks any of four offensive positions, and now it’s time to see what happens if they select a boundary corner.

777 Mocks

Round 1 Target: Cornerbacks

The Cowboys don’t need a cornerback for 2023; they are decidedly good there after making a big splash at the start of the new league year. Dallas, allergic to playing big-name free agency, finally figured out there’s a third part of talent acquisition and made compelling trades for low-pedigree draft picks. Acquiring Stephon Gillmore from the Indianpolis Colts for a back-end Day 3 pick was a stroke of genius to help for this season, but it’s a band-aid long term.

Gilmore, star Trevon Diggs and veteran Jourdan Lewis are all free agents following the coming season. Diggs will see a franchise tag if no long-term agreement is met (my solemn expectation) but there’s a clear need to add to the future of the position to augment he and second-year slot man DaRon Bland.

2021 draft picks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright are Day 2 guys likely battling for a single roster spot after being surpassed by Israel Mukuamu, pick No. 224 from the same class. And all of that is before a CB could be selected this weekend.

Thoughts on the CB Class

This isn’t the best draft, but it’s a really good corner class. If Dallas is sticking true to their 10 Draft Commandments, they will be looking to take a guy at some point in the process to prepare for next year. Using two picks (Gilmore included) on the position isn’t far-fetched at all.

Dallas met with more cornerbacks (13) than any other position pre-draft. That includes using three national 30 visits and one local visit. They talked with a couple top prospects at the combine in case they fall (Joey Porter, Jr., Devon Witherspoon). They also talked with couple guys in their range for 26, 58 and 90 and any movement in between. Emmanuel Forbes, Tyrique Stevenson and Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson all visited The Star and they met with Kelee Ringo in Indy. They also prepared themselves with six guys who are likely available in the fifth round or later.

Dallas is well prepared for this position.

First-Round Options

National or Local Visitors selected already:

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

OL Darnell Wright, Tenn

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, OSU

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Visitors still on the board to choose from:

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Edge Will McDonald, Iowa State

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tenn

IOL Steve Avila, TCU

DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Miss St

1.26: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a ton of buzz right now that Forbes is the forgotten first-round CB that draftniks have been too low on but NFL teams love. It’s easy to see why. He’s light, but he’s crazy long and crazy quick.

The 22-year old has 14 career interceptions in three seasons including a whopping six returned for scores: three each in his freshman and junior seasons. That’s an FBS record. He’s adept at both man and zone principles but his lack of size is concerning if Dallas is worried about Diggs’ proclivity to avoid tackling down the stretch of the season. If that was will related and not injury related as I suspect, it’d be tough to justify selecting Forbes to be his running mate for the next several years.

Still, Forbes’ ball hawking may outweigh that issue because he’s elite in coverage.

Here’s is Relative Athletic Score comparisons to Gilmore and Joseph.

Domino Effect of taking CB at 26

The Cowboys lost out on a ton of interior offensive linemen in this bunch, and as it’s a thin class here anyway, it ended up costing them. It’s impossible to address every need with premium picks. Barring a trade back, at least one group is going to have to wait until the dart-board picks and probably another is going to be missed altogether.

2.58: Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington isn’t undeveloped, he was underutilized and there’s a significant difference between the two when looking at his pedestrian stats. He shared a position with Brock Bowers, who is likely the premiere TE prospect from the last 20 years.

Washington’s athleticism and blocking prowess make him an immediate weapon for the Cowboys’ offense and is reminiscent to a guy like Bubba Franks, the 14th overall pick in 2000 who was inherited by Mike McCarthy in Green Bay.

A more modern comparison? Rob Gronkowski without the back issues as a prospect.

Domino Effect of CB, TE combo

3.90: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims, Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The more we talk about Mims the less likely it feels he’d make it this far in the draft, but we’ll roll with it as he’d be too good to pass up for Dallas at this spot in real life. The Cowboys are good this year at WR, but replenishing this position is a must, especially considering the learning curve it takes most prospects to acclimate to the league.

Dallas will hold out hope Jalen Tolbert clicks, but won’t hold their breath. Having Mims as CeeDee Lamb’s long-term compliment is just too savvy to pass up, even with Brandin Cooks now in the mix.



Cowboys Wire’s scouting profile on Marvin Mims link.

4.129: Sacremento State LB Marte Mapu

Sacramento State nickleback Marte Mapu (5) celebrates with his teammates after sacking Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen at Canvas Field in Fort Collins, Colo. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Ftc 0924 Ja Csu Sac Fball 76

5.169: UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

6.212: Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

TRADE UP

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Sent Future 6th, Future 7th to Bears for 7.1

7.218: Coastal Carolina DT Jerrod Clark

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Clark is a 82.8% attribute match with Johnathan Hankins, who Dallas re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason.

7.244: Arkansas Pine-Bluff IOL Mark Evans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

