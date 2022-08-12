As the clock ticks toward a resolution of the appeal of the six-game Deshaun Watson suspension, a settlement remains possible.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, an agreed resolution between the NFL and the NFL Players Association could still happen. Last night, the Associated Press reported that Watson would be willing to serve an eight-suspension and pay a $5 million fine.

There’s a growing sense that appeals officer Peter Harvey may not issue a ruling today, so that the two sides can try to work something out. Absent a one-year suspension effective immediately, Watson will be able to play tonight, in Jacksonville. The Browns have said that Watson will start the game.

The NFL currently holds all the cards. A settlement would end the process, and it would prevent a federal court challenge.

It’s unclear what the league would do, or what Watson would be willing to serve.

Settlement remains possible in Deshaun Watson discipline originally appeared on Pro Football Talk