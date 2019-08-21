Settlement reached in “St. Louis Rams” tickets and merchandise case

The price tag for moving the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles keeps growing.

Via the Associated Press, a tentative settlement has been reached in a class action filed on behalf of Missouri residents who purchased Rams tickets and merchandise from April 21, 2010 through January 2, 2016.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch, court filings indicate that the settlement, which provides a 25-percent refund to consumers, could cost the team up to $25 million. The settlement must be approved by a federal court.

In June, a court approved a PSL settlement that could be worth up to $24 million.

Coulpled with a relocation fee of $645 million, the cost of moving the team to owner Stan Kroenke will land in the range of $700 million, at a minimum.