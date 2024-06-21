Settlement between City and Premier League 'unlikely', say experts

[Getty Images]

The latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast examines the ongoing legal battles between Manchester City and the Premier League.

In February 2023, City were charged with 115 breaches of Premier League regulations - which the club strenuously denies.

Separately, City and the Premier League have been involved in a hearing surrounding the legality of the Premier League's associated party transaction (APT) rules, which determine whether sponsorship deals are financially "fair".

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire and lawyer Stefan Borson, who was also formerly a financial adviser to City, were asked whether there was any chance that City and the Premier League could reach a settlement before the 115 charges are heard.

Maguire said: "It would certainly save a lot of money on behalf of both sides. It could mean that both parties could claim a victory, but I think in terms of public opinion and the reaction there's likely to be from both the media, and I suspect from other clubs, it's not really something that would be palatable to the Premier League nor City."

Borson added: "There are ways in which it could occur within the Premier League rules. But I think they missed their window for a settlement. Now that it's public and now that we're so close to the hearing, it would be very unlikely for them to find common ground politically to get this settled."

