Setting the stage for Colorado’s long-awaited battle with Kansas

An unfortunate reality of being a sports fan is the realization that your heart will be broken at some point. For newer Colorado Buffaloes fans, last year’s downfall against Stanford is one you want to forget. Personally, CU’s most recent meeting with Kansas remains difficult to remember.

The Buffaloes and Jayhawks were in the Big 8/Big 12 from 1947 to 2010, with Colorado having the upper hand throughout the matchup’s history. CU’s all-time record against Kansas stands at 42-23-2, and the Buffaloes won most of those games by double-digits.

Their 2010 meeting looked to be another blowout in Colorado’s favor before the unthinkable happened. Colorado entered that Kansas game at 3-5 looking for its first Big 12 win in its last year in the conference. The Buffaloes rumbled up and down the field through the first three quarters and held a 45-17 lead early in the fourth. From then on, poor play and baffling coaching decisions allowed the Jayhawks to rattle off 35 points in the final 11-plus minutes. The 52-45 loss turned out to be the last game coached by Dan Hawkins.

Colorado will have an opportunity to atone for that loss when they face the Jayhawks at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 23.

