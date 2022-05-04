Setting rookie expectations for Bucs’ 2022 draft picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into the 2022 NFL draft with six picks, but emerged from the three-day event with eight selections, filling all of their biggest needs, and reloading their depth on both sides of the ball.

Most of last year’s rookie class failed to make a significant impact for Tampa Bay, but there should be plenty of opportunities for this year’s group to make an immediate splash.

Here’s how we project the rookie-year impact for all eight of Tampa Bay’s 2022 draft picks:

DL Logan Hall

After trading out of the first round, the Bucs still landed one of the players they would have taken at No. 27 overall in Hall, the No. 33 pick top the second round.

He’ll bring the speed, explosiveness and pass-rushing the ability the Bucs have desperately needed along the interior next to Vita Vea, giving Tampa Bay a more versatile and well-rounded defensive front.

If Ndamukong Suh returns for another year, Hall will be more of a rotational player who sees most of his snaps on passing downs. If Suh doesn’t return, Hall will likely be a full-time starter along side Vea and Will Gholston.

Opposing offenses will have their hands full blocking the likes of Vea and Shaq Barrett, which could free up Hall for plenty of 1-on-1 opportunities from the three-technique spot. That could allow him to put up some decent sack numbers as a rookie.

OL Luke Goedeke

After trading down for Hall, the Bucs moved in the opposite direction to land Goedeke at No. 57 overall in the second round, jumping up three spots to make sure they got their man

Goedeke spent his time at right tackle for Central Michigan, but he’ll kick inside to guard for Tampa Bay. Shaq Mason will replace Alex Cappa at right guard, but the Bucs are expected to have a spirited competition for Ali Marpet’s left guard spot, with Goedeke battling Aaron Stinnie, Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett for the starting job.

All three of Goedeke’s opponents in that competition have a leg up on him in terms of NFL experience and familiarity with the offense, but Goedeke might be the most talented of the group. The Bucs obviously thought enough of him to move up in the second round to make sure they got him, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he beats out the competition with a stellar training camp.

Worst-case scenario? Goedeke spends his rookie season behind the more experienced blocker in Stinnie, providing quality depth at both guard and tackle in case of injury.

RB Rachaad White

The Bucs have lacked a true pass-catching specialist out of the backfield for too long, and their attempts to remedy that situation have largely failed in recent years. That’s why they spent the No. 91 overall pick in the third round on White, who brings the perfect skill set for that role.

White is an explosive playmaker when he gets the ball out in space, gliding past defenders and breaking tackles with smooth moves and impressive contact balance. He excels as a receiver, and was used frequently in that role, something that should allow him to make an immediate impact there for Tampa Bay.

We all know Tom Brady loves to throw the ball to his running backs, and since the likes of Ronald Jones II, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard all struggled to take some of that receiving workload of Leonard Fournette’s shoulders last year, the Bucs spent a Day 2 pick trying to find a solution.

White won’t need to be a full-time back for the Bucs anytime soon (barring injury to Fournette), but he should make an immediate and significant impact in the passing game, especially as he improves as a blocker.

TE Cade Otton

Everyone knew the Bucs had to come out of this draft with at least one tight end who was ready to contribute right away, and that’s exactly what they found in Otton with the first pick of the fourth round.

A well-rounded prospect who is just as comfortable catching the ball down the field as he is mixing it up in the trenches, Otton is a polished prospect who has the skills to make an immediate impact as both a pass-catcher and a blocker.

If Rob Gronkowski returns for another year, Otton will likely see a more rotational role with him and veteran Cameron Brate. If Gronk doesn’t come back, Otton could easily end up being a featured part of the offense, as he brings certain traits to the table that Brate simply doesn’t.

Either way, expect to see plenty of Otton on the field this season, regardless of what the Bucs are running.

P Jake Camarda

Plenty of Bucs fans grumbled at general manager Jason Licht for drafting a specialist for the third time in his tenure, but the Bucs needed a younger, better, cheaper punter, and that’s exactly what they found in the fourth round with Camarda.

A valuable weapon for the national champs, Camarda excelled at Georgia when it came to flipping the field. He’s got plenty of power, but his best traits come in the finesse department, where he’s able to kick directionally based on the situation, and pin opponents deep with consistent accuracy.

Bradley Pinion struggled last season, and is scheduled to make nearly $3 million in salary this year, none of which is guaranteed. Bucs fans should fully expect Pinion to be released at some point soon, leaving Camarda as the new punter for the foreseeable future.

CB Zyon McCollum

The biggest steal of the draft for Tampa Bay, the Bucs traded a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft for the opportunity to snatch one of this year’s most promising cornerbacks off the board in the fifth round.

McCollum was one of the most impressive prospects at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, and crushing all of his other drills, after measuring in a 6-2 and nearly 200 pounds. His physical traits give him limitless potential, and they’re also a perfect fit for what Todd Bowles needs from his corners in this defensive scheme.

The Sam Houston State product was also highly productive at the college level, grabbing 13 interceptions, and six forced fumbles in his career.

The Bucs have their three starting corners returning for 2022, but both Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are on the final year of their rookie contracts. Look for McCollum to challenge for the No. 4 spot while making an immediate impact on special teams (as both a gunner and a potential return man), before competing for a starting job next season, depending on who returns.

TE Ko Kieft

It wasn’t surprising to see the Bucs double-dip at tight end in this draft, considering how thin they were at the position. Gronkowski’s status is still up in the air, so while Otton gives them a more complete player who could be a full-time starter, there was still a need for an additional tight end who excels at blocking.

That’s what Tampa Bay landed in the sixth round with Kieft, who caught just 12 passes in his career at Minnesota, but was known for his effectiveness as a blocker. Kieft is well-versed at mauling defenders and clearing the road for running backs, taking pride in helping to control the line of scrimmage.

Kieft could carve out a solid role in heavy personnel and short-yardage situations, making him the rare sixth-round pick who makes the roster and has a consistent impact for his team as a rookie.

OLB Andre Anthony

When you’re picking in the seventh round, you’re looking for high-upside players who might have slipped through the cracks for any number of reasons. The Bucs are hoping they found just that in Anthony, who was on track for a big 2021 campaign before a season-ending knee injury derailed his opportunity.

Anthony has the skill set to be a perfect fit in Tampa Bay’s defense on the edge, and he tallied 3.5 sacks over the first three games last season, before missing the rest of the year with the injury. Getting him at full strength will be the top priority for the Bucs, but they’ll hope to tap into that pass-rushing ability, giving him a chance to earn a roster spot behind Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson.

Despite being an older rookie (25), Anthony is more likely a candidate for the practice squad, where he could slowly get healthy and learn the defense while testing himself in practice against one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

