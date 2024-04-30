Setting realistic expectations for Saints rookie WR Bub Means

The New Orleans Saints decided to pull the trigger on adding to the wide receiver room with Pittsburgh wideout Bub Means with the No. 170 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Means was an intriguing option to be their young wide receiver, as he does a lot of the same things as Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed on paper. He has a good size and speed combination that led to him being a deep threat in college as he averaged 16.5 yards per catch in his three seasons.

In the Klint Kubiak offense, though, he might have a different role. He’ll need to improve as a route runner, but his 6-foot-1 and 212-pound frame screams Kyle Shanahan offensive weapon. If he can block well on running plays, Kubiak will likely find some playing time for him in a rotational role. That role could grow as he grows as a player, but he’s pretty raw before the catch.

As rookie, expect to see him play a lot of special teams. He’ll be a project player, but he checks all of the boxes that you could ask for in a late-round wide receiver flier. Maybe the Saints could have walked away with someone that could find more playing time right away in the passing game, but Means seems more up their alley.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire