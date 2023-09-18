Setting up Indiana football vs. Akron

Indiana football completes its non-conference schedule by hosting Akron at Memorial Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., BTN).

IU (1-2) had a rough first half against Louisville, falling behind by 21 points. The Hoosiers' encouraging second half fell short when, while down 21-14, a late 4th-and-goal play was stuffed. Indiana shut out the Cardinals in the second half.

IU has been unable to rush against FBS opponents, but its running backs have been reliable receivers.

Akron (1-2) has struggled offensively, especially running the ball. No Zips rusher has topped 40 yards in a game, and they haven't settled on a quarterback.

They are 0-2 against FBS teams (Temple, Kentucky) with a narrow win over lower-division Morgan State. The Zips couldn't capitalize against Kentucky despite forcing 3 turnovers in a 35-3 loss.

Indiana's key players

Tayven Jackson (71.7% completions, 559 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception); Jaylin Lucas (141 rushing yards, 15 catches, 3 total TDs); Josh Henderson (91 rushing yards, 88 receiving yards, 2 total TDs); Cam Camper (9 catches, 16.2 yards per); Aaron Casey (28 tackles, 2 sacks); Phillip Dunnam (21 tackles, 2 INTs).

Akron's key players

D.J. Irons (65.3% completions, 392 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT); Jeff Undercuffler (75% completions, 269 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs); Lorenzo Lindgard (78 rushing yards, 3.7 yards per carry; 7 catches, 1 TD); Alex Adams (14 catches, 1 TD); Bryan McCoy (25 tackles); C.J. Nunnally IV (11 tackles, 3 sacks).

Indiana vs. Akron betting odds

Indiana opens as a 17.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings, with an over/under of 45 points. Moneyline: Akron +700, Indiana -1100.

