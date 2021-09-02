Setting expectations for Raiders heading into Week 1 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew sets expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Will Alex Highsmith get double-digit sacks this season?
Jets head coach Robert Saleh coached linebacker Reuben Foster when he was the defensive coordinator with the 49ers and he’ll get a chance to catch up with Foster on Thursday. Foster’s agent Malki Kawa told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Foster will be working out for the Jets. Foster was a 2017 first-round pick [more]
John Lynch explains why the 49ers chose to keep Jalen Hurd despite the uncertainty surrounding his availability.
The Bengals were looking at passers but came up short.
What are the odds Cowboys come away with awards and top stats? Late fantasy value resides in Dallas' backfield, who's new to the team and what kind of bounce back year can Ezekiel Elliott have? The latest news and notes.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
Even though the NFL's regular season has yet to begin, several teams' decisions in free agency and the draft are growing more questionable by the day.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared his take on rookie Mac Jones beating out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job.
Former Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, a bust as the fourth overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft and a man who has been convicted of several crimes, has been released from his latest stint in prison. Schlichter was paroled over the objection of Ohio prosecutors. “My advice to anyone coming upon Mr. Schlichter is that [more]
It won’t happen today. It may not happen at all. At some point between now and the first weekend of the regular season, it could happen. New England’s stunning decision to release 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton underscores the possibility that, potentially, San Francisco could release Jimmy Garoppolo. New England cut Cam because: (1) rookie [more]
There's always second guessing, and there will be again with the Cowboys' decision to let these two down roster players go to other orgs. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Cam Newton went from starter to discarded in New England after being released by the Patriots. Where could the former NFL MVP land next?
The Bears made quite a few roster moves on Wednesday, which we're breaking down right here.
Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley spent one miserable season together with the Rockets in 1999.
Los Angeles Times college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough picks the week's eight best games, including No. 5 Georgia at No. 3 Clemson, plus the USC and UCLA games.
After Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, the NFL forced the Saints to move a home game against the Giants to Giants Stadium. New Orleans lost 27-10. Sean Payton became the team’s head coach the following season. After Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans last weekend, the Saints had the decision of where to play [more]
Dalton Del Don is joined by Jerry Donabedian from RotoWire for a deep dive into some late round RB sleepers and a conversation about how to find the right kicker for your team and which defense has an easy early schedule.
The #49ers saw three players they waived scooped up by other teams.
Say it ain't so as second Notre Dame Packer gets cut on Tuesday.
Mac Jones has impressed offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during camp.