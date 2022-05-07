Setting expectations for Dolphins’ draft class in 2022

The Miami Dolphins didn’t have the largest draft class in 2022 due to the offseason trade for speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they still walked away with four young players.

Going into their first season, it’s tough to determine what exactly rookies are going to do for their teams because the range of outcomes is so wide. They could end up being an All-Pro, or they may not even make the team, and a number of factors could influence any result.

Here are some realistic expectations for each Dolphins draft pick in their rookie seasons.

LB Channing Tindall (Round 3, Pick 102)

It could be argued that the players that Tindall had in front of him on the Georgia roster at linebacker, Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, were more talented than most of Miami’s linebackers at this point. Tindall should be in competition for the starting spot at some time in the next year, but he’ll likely start out in the mix.

Expectation: Rotational linebacker

WR Erik Ezukanma (Round 4, Pick 125)

The Dolphins have revamped the wide receiver room in the last two seasons, trading for Hill, trading DeVante Parker, drafting Jaylen Waddle and signing Cedrick Wilson Jr. Ezukanma will be in a fight with guys like Lynn Bowden Jr. and Preston Williams for reps through training camp.

Expectation: No. 4 or 5 wideout, special teams contributor

LB Cameron Goode (Round 7, Pick 224)

Goode has decent athleticism, but Miami has Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel all likely playing some of that outside rush linebacker role. With that said, it will probably take him time to get adjusted to competing at the NFL level, so he’ll have to make an impact on special teams if he wants a spot on the roster this year.

Expectation: Special teams contributor

QB Skylar Thompson (Round 7, Pick 247)

Thompson is likely to fill the role that Reid Sinnett did in 2021. Being behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, the former Wildcat is in competition with Chris Streveler for that final developmental quarterback spot in 2022. Thompson should be able to win that, but that doesn’t mean he’ll earn a roster spot. It seems more likely that they’ll try to sneak him on the practice squad.

Expectation: Practice Squad

