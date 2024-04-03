Seton Hall takes out Georgia to earn spot in NIT finale with ISU

Apr. 3—Five Pirates scored in double figures, including 20 points from Al-Amir Dawes, as the Seton Hall men's basketball team defeated Georgia 84-67 late Tuesday night to advance to Thursday's NIT championship game against Indiana State.

Dawes connected on four 3-pointers to continue his strong stretch of play in the tournament. Dre Davis, who is from Indianapolis, added 19 points and nine rebounds in his hometown, Kadary Richmond posted 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Jaden Bediako finished with 14 points.

With the win, the Pirates (24-12) will face Indiana State (32-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.