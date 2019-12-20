Seton Hall’s Myles Powell will not return ‘anytime soon’

NEWARK, N.J. — Seton Hall star Myles Powell is not expected to return to the Pirate lineup “anytime soon” as he continues to recover from a concussion he suffered last weekend, head coach Kevin Willard said on Thursday night.

“I didn’t want to put a timeline on it because it’s gonna be a while,” Willard said his Seton Hall team landed a much-needed win over No. 7 Maryland. “He won’t be back Sunday [against Prairie View A&M], he might not be back for DePaul. We’re gonna take our time with this.”

Seton Hall announced this week that Powell had entered concussion protocol. He was hit in the head multiple times in the first half of a loss at Rutgers. The first came when his head bounced off the floor while trying to take a charge and the second half when he collided with teammate Tyrese Samuel.

Powell was not in attendance for the game. He watched from his apartment and FaceTimed with the team after the win.

“I told him to turn off the lights,” Willard joked. “He’s jumping all around. He’s not supposed to be jumping around. He did most of the talking. He talked about how proud he was and how much he missed us. And then I yelled at him because he’s supposed to be in a dark room, not doing anything.”

Powell was not the only player that Seton Hall was missing. They were also without Sandro Mamukelashvili, their second-leading scorer, on Thursday night. This win snapped a two-game losing streak with the win. They play Prairie View A&M on Sunday and open up Big East play against DePaul on Dec. 30th.