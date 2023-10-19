Seton Hall launches detailed NIL plan in push to keep pace with Big East peers

What’s it like to get a pregame chalk talk from Seton Hall basketball coach Shaheen Holloway? On Oct. 28, just prior to the Pirates’ charity exhibition against NJIT, a group of donors is going to find out.

The event will be the first under the banner of “Onward Setonia,” the newly unveiled, alumni-driven initiative aimed at providing Hall athletes with opportunities to profit off their name, image and likeness. This is a consolidation and rebranding of prior NIL operations “Hall Ball Events” and “Hall Hands on Deck” – a collective push to compete in a space that has become a primary driver for recruiting in men’s basketball and, to a lesser but still impactful degree, other sports at the high-major level.

“Onward Setonia,” a nod to the name of Seton Hall’s fight song, is helmed by a trio of prominent alums: Mike Frungillo of Gourmet Dining Services, former Pirate hoops star and fan favorite Jerry Walker, and Spring Lake resident Matt Regan, son of the late, legendary Seton Hall player/coach/administrator Richie Regan. Eric Liebler, who had been running Hall Ball Events, will handle student-athlete and corporate activations (deals) and event operations, and Mike Walsh (formerly chief of Hall Hands on Deck) will take the lead on crowdfunding and membership subscriptions to Onward Setonia.

'Dinner with coach?'

The first two events are the Oct. 28 chalk-talk and social with Holloway, which will take place at NJIT’s Wellness and Events Center in Newark before the 4 p.m. exhibition (cost to attend: $125) and a Seton Hall men’s basketball “legends social” at Bunny’s restaurant in South Orange Nov. 11 ($100). Among the other events in the works are a golf competition at Seton Hall’s campus golf facility, small-group dinners with Holloway at select road games during the coming season, and an opportunity to play basketball on the Prudential Center floor before certain home games in 2023-24.

“These are experiences – cool things that people would want to do,” said Mike McBride, who was recently hired as Seton Hall’s deputy athletics director for NIL strategy and is the school’s liaison to Onward Setonia. “One of the challenges is (fans) don’t necessarily get excited about contributing to NIL, but if we can create unique experiences that they want to take part in and the money benefits NIL, they’re OK with that.”

McBride said Onward Setonia will stage events for alums in a handful of population centers across the country over the next 12 months.

“Traditional fundraising is you donate X and you get these very specific benefits; we’re throwing that concept out the window and trying to create benefits that are important to the individual,” McBride said. “For higher-end contributors it’s going to be, ‘What do you want? Do you want to have dinner with coach? Let’s have dinner with coach. Do you want to attend a practice? Let’s attend a practice. Do you want a certain player to show up for a function? Let’s figure that out.’”

Deals in the works

Subscription memberships to Onward Setonia will be sold, offering members the inside track at attending events. Player-specific merchandise also is available for sale online, with the player collecting a percentage of the proceeds (percentages vary based on specific vendor-athlete deals). Right now, that merchandise includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and the like.

“Player-specific replica jerseys (of current Seton Hall men’s and women’s basketball players) are forthcoming,” McBride said.

He said partnerships with a beer and a bourbon that would benefit Onward Setonia are being explored, as is an app that would allow members to engage in “different in-game experiences” where “winners would get points that can be used toward product.”

On Thursday Onward Setonia launched a website (www.onwardsetonia.com) and social media accounts in several platforms. The website includes the announcement of an NIL partnership between senior wing Dre Davis and Reebok.

Top to bottom, the rollout is an effort to place Seton Hall on equal footing with Big East peers, some of which reportedly have NIL war chests in the neighborhood of $3 million (far ahead of where Seton Hall is believed to be, although NIL fundraising is almost totally opaque). The emphasis here is on creativity, “trying to create intimate moments with our fan base,” McBride said. “Looking for ways for people to contribute to NIL without just contributing to NIL.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall launches detailed NIL plan to keep pace with Big East peers