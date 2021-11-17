Seton Hall defeats Michigan basketball: The good, the bad, and the MVP

Michigan hosted Seton Hall on Tuesday night in the Gavitt Games — which puts a Big Ten school against a Big East school.

The Wolverines lost a thriller to Seton Hall on Tuesday night, 67-65. With a loss against the Pirates, the Big Ten is now 0-4 in the Gavitt Games with Illinois, Wisconsin, and Nebraska all falling to Big East teams.

While the 3-point shot didn’t go Michigan’s way in the first half on Tuesday, the Wolverines were able to do whatever they wanted in the paint — they had 20 points in the paint in the first half alone. The maize and blue led 31-28 in the first half, and Hunter Dickinson and Eli Brooks led the charge with 10 points each.

The Wolverines controlled most of the second half until Seton Hall tied the game up under five minutes to go in the game. After that, it was a back and forth game, while the Wolverines went on a three-minute stretch without scoring a bucket. Some no-calls didn’t go the Wolverines way, along with costly turnovers, and poor shot selections resulting in a close loss.

Here is the good, the bad, and the MVP from the game against Seton Hall.

The good

Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante’ Jones (12) is defended by Seton Hall Pirates forward Tray Jackson (2) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

While Michigan lost to Seton Hall, the veteran players were the only reason Michigan was in this game.

Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks, and DeVante’ Jones really stepped up in a game where the young guns weren’t able to find their footing the majority of the game.

In the last two games we have seen Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate show out and show why both were five-star talents, but in a game against the Pirates, neither really did a whole lot. This is why gaining a veteran guard out of the transfer portal, like Jones, along with guys who played big minutes in their careers, like Dickinson and Brooks, is crucial for this young Michigan team.

The trio were the only ones in double-digit scoring — Dickinson, Brooks, and Jones had 18, 17, and 11 respectively.

The other positive for the Wolverines were points in the paint.

Michigan had 34 out of 65 points being scored in the paint. The 3 point shot was not going down for Michigan, but it continued to claw down in the paint to stay in the game.

Hunter Dickinson, for most of the game, had his way down in the paint — which is what we have been used to seeing. While Diabate was able to get much going down low on Tuesday, we did see Brooks and Jones do some driving into the low-post and getting some nice buckets.

The bad

Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante’ Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

While losing against an unranked team isn’t good, there were three other areas that were concerning during the loss on Tuesday.

The 3-pointers were really bad for Michigan. It shot 20% from the arc, and the first 3-pointer was made with 11:12 left in the second half. It was a really disappointing night for a team that has shown that they can hit the deep shot.

Probably the most concerning point is turnovers. The Wolverines did a solid job in the first half of taking care of the ball, but the second half was a completely different story. Michigan had 11 total turnovers, but eight of those came in the second half — not good. The Wolverines looked to be forcing too many passes and made some careless passes during the scoreless stretch. There were a few times when it seemed that Michigan was forcing passes down to Dickinson the paint, but he was tightly covered, and it went straight to the Pirates. The Wolverines will really need to get that fixed going forward against tougher teams.

Lastly, the bench. The maize and blue only had nine points from their bench,

Coach Howard played only eight guys on Tuesday, so only three bench players. On a night where Houstan and Diabate couldn’t find anything, then the other bench players really need to step up and help out the veterans on the team. This is a young team with a ton of potential, but bench play is going to be pivotal as the season goes on, and especially when Big Ten play begins.

MVP

Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) goes to the basket on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Brooks:

Stats: 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists

On a night when no other player could get much going, outside of Dickinson down low, Brooks was able to get his.

As mentioned above, if it wasn’t for the trio then Michigan wouldn’t have been in this game, and a lot of that had to do with the play of Brooks.

Michigan will need Brooks to continue to step up and be that number two guy behind Dickinson as the season goes on.

