Can Seton Hall basketball's starters hold up vs. Marquette? This TV analyst thinks so

A photo worth a thousand words circulated after Seton Hall basketball stunned 23rd-ranked Providence on the road Wednesday. It depicted ace point guard Kadary Richmond checking out, looking absolutely gassed as he received congrats from teammates on the bench.

Richmond logged 36 minutes, like teammates Al-Amir Dawes and Dre Davis – fellow guard Dylan Addae-Wusu one-upped them with 37. The Pirates’ starting five scored all 61 of the team’s points. This season, those starters account for 80 percent of the Hall’s points, 72 percent of its rebounds, 85 percent of its assists and 77 percent of its minutes. In terms of minutes played, Seton Hall’s bench ranks 334th out of the 362 Division 1 teams.

Is this sustainable going forward, starting with Saturday, when seventh-ranked Marquette comes in off a week’s rest for a noon tip at Prudential Center?

Bob Wenzel, who is the game’s television analyst for CBS Sports Network, thinks it could be.

Jan 3, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (1) returns to the bench during the second half against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

“Guys who are 21 years old, they should be able to play 35 minutes,” he said via phone Friday. “And when you play fewer players, you develop chemistry much quicker in my opinion, because guys are playing together all the time. I think that chemistry is beginning to work for them.”

Seton Hall (9-5 overall, 2-1 Big East) has a chance to post a third Quad 1 victory against Marquette (11-3, 2-1), which has taken four straight from the Pirates dating back to Shaka Smart’s arrival there. A win would put the Pirates squarely into the NCAA Tournament conversation – a development unthinkable four weeks ago.

'A very, very big step'

Wenzel knows a thing or two about Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway. As Rutgers’ head coach from 1988-97, Wenzel coached against Holloway during his freshman year as the Pirates’ point guard. He loved Holloway’s confidence as a player and sees that quality in the way he’s handled this team.

“He’s had this confidence the whole time that they would get better as the season progressed,” Wenzel said. “And they really have gotten a lot better.”

He said Holloway’s mixing in of zone defense along with his staple man-to-man is a shrewd way to help stretch out a short rotation. And Wenzel loved how the players executed both styles with moxie at Providence.

“To me that was a very, very big step for them,” he said.

Dec 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) drives for the basket against Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Point guard duel

Keeping that intensity high Saturday starts with Richmond, who Wenzel called “a unique player” with an ability to control a game in so many different facets – as a scorer, facilitator, defender and even a rebounder.

“He’s outstanding in every way,” Wenzel said.

Richmond schooled his opposite number, rising Providence star Devin Carter, on Wednesday. But against Marquette he is likely to be guarded by rotation of players led by defensive specialist Stevie Mitchell, who recently returned from a hamstring injury.

“It will be interesting to see how much he’s on Richmond,” Wenzel said.

On the other end Marquette has its own premier playmaker in All-American Tyler Kolek, who gave the Hall fits last season.

“They’re not alone – everyone has trouble with that guy,” Wenzel said. “He plays big in big games, and this has become a much bigger game than people thought it would be two weeks ago.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

