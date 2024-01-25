Seton Hall basketball, without Kadary Richmond, falls to Providence

NEWARK – With its best player in street clothes, Seton Hall basketball tried to make it a street fight Wednesday.

It wasn’t enough.

After a scratch by Kadary Richmond for undisclosed reasons, the Pirates put together a game effort but could not hold a 10-point second-half lead and fell to Providence 67-63 Wednesday at before a quiet crowd of 7,500 at the Prudential Center.

The Hall (13-7 overall, 6-3 Big East) had to lean heavily on senior guard Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 26 points and did the majority of the ball handling – fighting through a painful mid-game knee-knock that briefly sent him to the locker room. After building a 10-point second half lead, the Pirates collapsed in a haze of miscues and missed shots. They limp out of this three-game homestand 1-2.

Providence (13-6, 4-4) is no stranger to crucial injuries. The Friars lost star forward Bryce Hopkins (15.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg) to an ACL tear during the first meeting with these clubs, a 61-57 Hall win in Rhode Island Jan. 3.

Not having Richmond, who didn’t finish last season due to a back injury and appeared to hurt his back in last week’s win over St. John’s, is a nightmare scenario for the Hall. But it’s also worth noting that if his injury is temporary, the NCAA Tournament selection committee can take that into consideration if the Pirates do wind up on the bubble.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1-Dawes needed help

Given Richmond’s injury history, Hall coach Shaheen Holloway had prepared Dawes to run the point for extended periods. It was a smart move, but the postgrad couldn’t do it alone. Senior guard Dylan Addaw-Wusu shot 0-for-13 and senior wing Dre Davis just 4-for-11. The Pirates managed just six assists.

Providence's defense certainly deserves credit, but the lack of an effective secondary playmaker ultimately doomed the Hall.

2. Coleman’s moment

Freshman Isaiah Coleman made his first career start and responded well. The wing posted 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting and added 4 rebounds and 2 steals. He played solid defense and handled serviceably when called upon. Definitely something to build on – this version of Coleman is a must going forward.

3. Bench roles expanded

With a key player down, Holloway had to go deep into his bench – not this team’s strong suit. He used nine guys, and while the bench held the fort in the first half, they got outmuscled by the Friars in the second.

4. Crowd a disappointment

The late-arriving crowd had no energy, with the exception of one standing ovation when the Hall went up nine midway through the second half. As Providence made their second-half charge it sounded like a church. Surprising environment for a squad that sat in second place in the Big East and was playing hard despite having one hand tied behind its back. Hard to picture that kind of apathy at any other venue in the league outside of pathetic DePaul and Georgetown.

Crowds matter. They rocked this place as the Hall stomped St. John's and helped the Pirates go toe-to-toe with Creighton for 55 minutes. They didn't rise to the moment tonight when Seton Hall had a foot on Providence's throat.

5. Road trip next

One of the toughest games in the schedule is next – a trip to 14th-ranked Marquette Saturday (noon, Fox Sports 1) followed by a must-win at hapless DePaul Jan. 30. Richmond or no Richmond, the Pirates must gain a split.

