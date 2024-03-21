Seton Hall basketball wins thrilling NIT opener over St. Joes as Dawes delivers

SOUTH ORANGE – As he walked off the court to a sustained standing ovation, the final ear-splitting roar in a night full of them, Al-Amir Dawes looked around Walsh Gym, soaking it in for just a minute.

Seton Hall basketball had just survived Saint Joseph's with a 75-72 overtime verdict in Wednesday's NIT first round. This sloppy, ragged and ultimately thrilling contest was not validation for the Pirates after being snubbed by for NCAA Tournament on a heartbreaking Selection Sunday, but it was a reminder that fans care about this team of overachievers and all it's accomplished.

"It was magnificent," Dawes said of the atmosphere. "Everybody was there."

It took a village to get the Hall (21-12) across the finish line after St. Joes (21-14) took an eight-point lead midway through the second half. Dawes led the way with his best game as a Pirate: 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and no turnovers in 44 minutes. He rattled in the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation and swished the go-ahead triple in the final minute of overtime.

The postgrad guard played like a guy who didn't want to hang up the uniform. That was the whole point of accepting the NIT bid – a decision the five starters made unanimously Sunday night.

"Despite what happened, we just wanted to play," Dawes said. "We made that decision collectively. One down."

Next up is a second-round game against North Texas (19-14), which dispatched LSU 84-77 in the opening round, at Walsh Gym Saturday. Time to be determined. Win that, and the Pirates will host a quarterfinal at Walsh on Wednesday, March 27.

"We wanted to play, especially for our seniors going out, to get an opportunity to keep on playing and do something special," senior wing Dre Davis said.

That said, it was tough to flip the switch. Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said he was alarmed by what he saw in practice Monday and Tuesday. That translated into an unfocused first 30 minutes Wednesday.

“The first one’s the hard one," Holloway said. "You’ve gotta get through the first one and they’ve gotta feel good about themselves. The last couple days, they’ve been feeling sorry for themselves. I’ve been trying everything to pick them up, but now, hopefully this will make them feel a little better about themselves."

Saint Joseph’s played without starting guard Lynn Greer (10.9 ppg, 3.7 apg). The Pirates were missing reserve guard Jaquan Sanders (flu).

"That’s an NCAA Tournament-level team and we did a lot of good things except win," Hawks coach Billy Lange said. "The atmosphere was great. Credit to Seton Hall University and their students and their fans for coming out and supporting Seton Hall."

This was the Pirates’ 19th appearance in the NIT. They are 9-19 all time, having won the title in 1953 when the event rivaled the NCAA Tournament in terms of prestige. Their last NIT victory came in 2012 – a squeaker over Steve Pikiell-coached Stony Brook in Walsh.

St. Joes holds a 17-14 edge in the series, which dates back to 1920. The last meeting was in 2011; the last in Walsh Gym took place in 1970.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1-Great environment

There was real juice in Walsh for this game. All 1,500 seats were filled and fans were rocking from the tip. Student packed one lower-level section. St. Joes’ fans filled the lower-level section behind its bench. Both bands were there – NIT rules allow for a visiting band.

It’s not the NCAA Tournament – we all know that – but it felt like a postseason atmosphere.

2. Value of the NIT

People denigrate the NIT, but both teams went at it hard, and Seton Hall, unlike some of its high-major peers, had all five starters participating. The game was raggedy and felt like street ball at times, but there were enough floor burns, sharp elbows and bodies hitting the floor to negate any claim that the players didn’t care.

3. Addae-Wusu was balling

The starter who is most likely to return next season carried the Hall’s offense in the first half, scoring 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. He seemed to gain confidence in his shot down the stretch of the season, which is important because he was a serviceable shooter at St. John’s. He finished with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, plus six rebounds and three steals.

4. Erik Reynolds is legit

The Hawks’ 6-foot-2 junior torched Princeton in December and he was a tough cover for the Pirates. Neither Dawes nor Addae-Wusu could stay with him – he’s quicker than even Dawes, and crafty. The Maryland native was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 honoree and it’s easy to see why. He scored 25.

5. What’s next

